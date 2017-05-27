Yellow Line service cut for nightly power line work through Wednesday

CTA Yellow Line service will end early each night until Wednesday to accommodate electrical work.

Yellow Line service will end at 7 p.m. nightly from Saturday to Wednesday to allow ComEd to perform power line work over the tracks, according to statements from the CTA and Skokie police. Regular service will be in place daily before 7 p.m.

Free shuttle bus service will be in place each day from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. between the Howard, Oakton-Skokie and Dempster-Skokie stations, according to the CTA. Customers can also use the No. 97 Skokie bus as an alternative.