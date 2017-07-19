Educator Keith Baird, who pushed for term ‘Afro American,’ dead at 94

Keith Baird poses for a photo at the Ken Stanton Music Store in Marietta, Ga., on Nov. 8, 2015. | Courtesy of Marcia Baird Burris via AP

ATLANTA — Keith Baird, an educator and linguist who centered his life on language and advocated for use of the term “Afro American” rather than “black” to describe people of African descent in the United States, has died.

Mr. Baird died Thursday in Atlanta, according to his daughter Marcia Baird Burris. He was 94.

His daughter said Mr. Baird, a native of Barbados, came to the United States in 1947 and earned several degrees before working as a foreign language teacher in New York and helping found the African American Teachers Association.

He later taught at several colleges on the east coast and in Georgia, including Clark Atlanta University.

Mr. Baird became fluent or conversant in 14 languages during his life and wrote several books on linguistics, along with many articles and book reviews.