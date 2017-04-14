Memorial services Saturday for David Letterman’s mom

INDIANAPOLIS — Memorial services are planned Saturday in Indianapolis for David Letterman’s mother Dorothy Mengering, who died Tuesday at age 95 at her home in Carmel, Indiana, an Indianapolis suburb.

Mengering, whose death came on the eve of Letterman’s 70th birthday, became an unlikely celebrity in her 70s, baking mystery pies and covering the Olympics for her son’s “Late Show” on CBS. She was always identified on the show only as “Dave’s mom Dorothy” and never by her full name.

Second Presbyterian Church says visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church on the city’s north side, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. A private graveside service is planned.

Mengering grew up in Linton, Indiana. She married Letterman’s father, a florist named Harry Letterman, in 1942, and the family lived in Indianapolis. He died in 1973, and 10 years later she married structural engineer Hans Mengering, who died in 2013.

Other survivors include two daughters and five grandchildren.

She went to the Winter Olympics as the Letterman show’s correspondent, and at the first — in Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994 — she interviewed Hillary Clinton and conveyed her lead-footed son’s request for a higher speed limit in Connecticut. She also covered the Games in Nagano, Japan, in 1998 and Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2002, toured London for “Late Show” and gamely delivered Top 10 lists from time to time.

Mengering didn’t seem to mind her fame.

“After Lillehammer, I couldn’t believe how it all took off,” she told the New York Times in 1996. “I think it’s about the idea of mom and of a family. People are eager for families to be like they used to be.”