A ‘Christian country’ doesn’t hammer people for health care

What we have currently in the Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but let’s change what needs to be changed without going into what appears to be a draconian plan that disenfranchises millions of people — all in the name of trimming the budget deficit by $33.7 billion annually. That savings could easily be made up, and more, by returning to the pre-Bush administration tax levels, which is to say before huge cuts were given to the wealthy.

This would be so much better than a system of health insurance programs that penalize older people, the working poor, obese people, smokers, drinkers, etc. — in other words, all of us not perfect in our life styles. Yes, there is no such thing as a free ride; we all pay something; but, what amazes me most is that many if not most of the people touting this new healthcare plan are the same people who say we are a Christian country at every opportunity. My religious upbringing taught that charity and compassion to all was a guiding principle of life.

Greg Marshall, Oak Forest

Trump’s weak defense

On Tuesday night, two pages of President Trump’s 2005 tax return was revealed. The White House responded by noting that Trump actually paid much more in taxes, listing sales, excise and other taxes. What do wealthy people think, that they are the only ones who pay these additional taxes? Really? Try living on the minimum wage.

Scott R. Zuhr, Park Ridge

Medical malpractice suits drive up costs

No where do I see anyone talking seriously about the single biggest reason for skyrocketing health insurance premiums — the cost to doctors of practicing defensive medicine. To limit their exposure to seven-digit or eight-digit settlements in medical malpractice suits, in the unlikely event they missed something, doctors order countless expensive tests, knowing that the vast majority will come back negative. Doctors make mistakes and good people are harmed but that one mistake shouldn’t put the injured in the top 1 percent of wealthiest Americans. Serious tort reform is the only significant way to get our out-of-control health care costs in line.

Bill Fanning, Vernon Hills