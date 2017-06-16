Bill Cosby scandal reminds us not to stand too close to our heroes

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with his wife, Camille Cosby, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017. | AP Photo

Bill Cosby’s pathetic, tragic fall from grace is cause for sadness.

For years he provided pleasure and learning to myriad fans. Can any of those enjoyable, memorable moments be salvaged? You decide.

Regardless of the details of his alleged sexual assaults, Cosby reminds us, yet again, that one should not have heroes, but if one insists on having them, don’t stand too close.

Leon J. Hoffman, Lake View

Fighting a war we have already lost

President Donald Trump looked at our failed 16-year war in Afghanistan and basically turned responsibility over to Defense Secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis. As early as next week, Mattis will increase U.S. canon fodder there by nearly 50 percent — bringing it to 12,500 — to counter Taliban territory gains.

My reaction to Taliban success? So what.

It impacts U.S. national security interests not a whit. The only reason for the new canon fodder is to pretend we haven’t lost. In the years since 9/11, 2,703 coalition troops have died for nothing except the fiction that war was necessary and winnable.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn