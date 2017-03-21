During the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the term “originalism” has surfaced. Supporters argue that Gorsuch is a perfect successor to the late Justice Antonin Scalia because the two men shared this philosophy. Scalia would say that he was an originalist because he interpreted the Constitution as the original founding fathers would have done. But is that what Justice Scalia was really doing?

The 55 men who wrote the Constitution called it an “argument without an end.” Cases that come before the Supreme Court today — as it was 50 years ago or 200 years ago — often involve historical arguments over interpretations of the Bill of Rights, states’ rights vs. federal power, or whether an executive action by the president violates the separation of powers. None of these arguments is ever really settled, none are easy, and all are apropos to our own times. Originalist thinking is always evolving and always will. That is what the Founding Fathers thought.

The Founding Fathers would have been appalled to know that Senate Republicans violated their Constitutional oath of office by refusing to give a nominee to the Supreme Court a hearing for 14 months, thus leaving the court with only eight justices. That certainly violates everyone’s definition of “originalism.”

Jan Goldberg, Riverside