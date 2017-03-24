Defunding Planned Parenthood would be ‘inhumane’

Kudos to Neil Steinberg‘s reminder of the good work done by Planned Parenthood despite its demonization by slash-and-burn Republicans, who are blinded by misplaced hubris (“A mother of children, thanks to Planned Parenthood” — March 23). They should focus instead on the significance of that organization’s first name: Planned. If every pregnancy were planned, abortions would not be needed except to save the life of the mother.

Planned Parenthood provides expert, sound counsel for an array of women’s health issues. Only about 10 percent of its budget goes for safe, never frivolous abortions, the superior alternative to the dangerous back-alley abortions of old that often left women barren for life, with some dying from it. To take away the modest federal funding it now receives, as the triumphant Republican Party is trying to do, would be inhumane to women whose lives are improved, and in some cases saved, by their expert assistance, as Steinberg’s story bears out.

Ted Z. Manuel, Hyde Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Power of money

The Koch brothers promise millions to a support fund to help House members who vote against the health care bill. Welcome to the Billionaire Oligarchy of America (“Billionaire Koch brothers go shopping for politicians” — March 23).

Martin Nicholson, Niles

Governing eludes Trump

In the past, President Donald Trump’s power was rooted in money. He was able to bully his way through business deals because he controlled the money. He believed he was a powerful man because people lined up to do business with him, but what he never understood was that it was the money that held the power. As president, his money doesn’t matter. The only leverage he’s ever used effectively is meaningless, and when people don’t bend to his will, he pitches a fit and issues idle threats and meaningless ultimatums. The President of the United States has a wealth of power, but Trump will never be able to tap its source. It’s beyond his comprehension.

Tony Galati, Lemont