Editorial: 7 New Year’s wishes for Chicago and Illinois in 2017

Police earlier this month investigate the scene of a quadruple homicide on the city's South Side. Three people were found shot to death inside a home in the Fernwood neighborhood and another two were found shot outside the home, including one fatally wounded. Chicago has had more than 775 homicides in 2016. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Chicago, we finally have a world-champion baseball team that lets us briefly forget our state’s and city’s problems, of which there are many: Polarizing politics. A state budget mess. Lenient penalties against those who carry guns illegally. More than 775 murders in Chicago. A school funding formula that robs poor kids of a solid education. A 60-acre, vacant eyesore Downtown in need of improvements. There is much work ahead in Illinois and Chicago in 2017.

1. Compromise on a state budget

Illinois continues its downward spiral as Gov. Bruce Rauner hangs on to unrealistic demands to negotiate a state budget and House Speaker Michael Madigan refuses to seek common ground with the governor. In the meantime, a six-month stopgap budget expires Sunday. Illinois lost more residents than any other state in the Union between July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016. Our universities are losing money and students. Disabled residents and senior citizens aren’t getting the services they badly need. After-school programs are going by the wayside. Illinoisans can’t afford to wait another election cycle — that’s 2018 — for this to get resolved. But that’s where Rauner and Madigan look to be headed, and it’s astoundingly irresponsible.

2. Enact, enforce gun laws

The National Rifle Association has its members convinced that any new law related to guns will diminish rights for legal gun ownership. What nonsense. It is the flood of illegal guns that must be curtailed. And some proposals could do that. State Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, and state Rep. Michael J. Zalewski, D-Riverside, next month are expected to propose a law for tougher sentencing for repeat offenders of gun-related crimes. An important caveat: Judges still would have discretion on sentencing but would have to explain their rationale. Current laws allow many who illegally carry guns to be back on the street — hunting people, not deer — within months. Another good proposal: Requiring the licensing of Illinois gun dealers. It would give authorities a chance to crack down on the few gun shops that are sources of illegal guns.

3. Fix broken school funding formula

You’ve probably heard this before: The state Constitution says, “The state has the primary responsibility for financing the system of public education.” Yet, the state shirks its responsibility and gives too little. Cities must make up the deficit through property taxes. But towns throughout Illinois with low property values or few businesses can’t come up with enough cash to properly fund schools. Those towns tend to have high rates of poverty. Their kids get burned. They get less than kids in better-off districts. And the cycle of poverty repeats itself. House Speaker Madigan has for decades resisted producing a more equitable funding formula. The governor shelved this polarizing topic during an important election year by creating a commission of lawmakers and policy advisers who will propose changes to the system by early February. Does either have the guts to tackle this? Or will poor kids continue to be crippled for life?

4. End gerrymandering

What do you get when politicians pick their voters by drawing up legislative districts to favor one political party over another? You get the absence of compromise (see the U.S. House of Representatives) and the polarizing politics that paved the way for Donald Trump. In the November elections, there was no challenger to the incumbent in most state legislative races. Strong, qualified candidates stayed on the sidelines because they knew gerrymandering gave them virtually no chance of winning. Not for nothing are so many incumbents poorly qualified and lazy. The Illinois Supreme Court stopped an anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment from getting on the Nov. 8 ballot, but good government groups will try again — and we must rally behind them.

5. A new Old Post Office

Chicago finally got serious in 2016 about the Old Post Office, a 60-acre embarrassment on the east end of the Eisenhower Expressway. Once a busy hub for the U.S. Postal Service, it has been empty for two decades. Mayor Rahm Emanuel forced the sale by a British developer to New York-based 601W Companies LLC and in the summer announced a $500 million redevelopment plan for historic Art Deco building. Facade repair and restoration is underway, along with some demolition and the installation of a new temporary roof. Emanuel expects some 12,000 to work in the commercialized building once it’s completed in 2018. Sounds good. Let’s see.

6. Another World Series

The Cubs made the wishes of millions come true in 2016 with their first World Series championship in 108 years. Hollywood couldn’t have written a more magical ending than the extra-inning win over the Cleveland Indians in the final game. During a tough year across the country, the Cubs many of us something to cheer about. We felt sorry for other towns. Keep it going, Cubbies. Win it all again in 2017.

7. Drive down homicides

More than 775 people have been killed in Chicago in 2016, a number not seen in two decades. How do we avoid such horror in 2017? It will help to have more cops on the streets in 2017, as promised by Mayor Rahm Emanuel. It would help, too, to have fewer cops griping about accountability standards the Chicago Police Department has been loath to enforce until recently. But we can’t deny the root causes plaguing wide swaths of our city: Too few jobs, struggling schools and too many guns. People need something to live for. In Chicago, the long wait for change continues.

