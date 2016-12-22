Editorial: Drunken cops and guns don’t go together

Chicago Police Officer John Gorman Jr. (center) leaves court after his trial got underway in November. To his right is his partner Officer Timothy Neylon. Rummana Hussain / Sun-Times

Follow @csteditorials

A Chicago Police officer, carrying a gun while off-duty, gets drunk and fires off five shots during a confrontation on the street.

A judge says it’s hard to say whether the officer did anything wrong and acquits him of all criminal charges. The cop walks free.

Should that be the end of it? Hardly.

Criminal or not, Officer John Gorman’s actions on that night in 2014 were irresponsible — beginning with his decision to drink too much while armed. An officer should never carry a gun if he is going to do anything that impairs his judgment about when and why to use that gun. You can bet cadets at the Police Academy get an earful about the wisdom of mixing booze and firearms.

Though Gorman on Wednesday was cleared of criminal charges, the Police Board and Chicago Police Department owe it to the city to pursue disciplinary action against the officer, including his possible dismissal. Gorman still has a lot to answer for.

Chicago cannot afford to employ officers who, on the job or off duty, use their weapon with any less than great discretion. Chicago also cannot afford to send a message, as it sadly did send for many years, that police officers who engage in misconduct will be held to less than full account. Our city is engaged in a long and fitful effort to rebuild — or maybe just build — trust between law enforcement and residents after a string of police-involved shootings and several notorious cases of police misconduct.

As it is, only rarely is a Chicago cop charged with serious crimes found guilty by a judge (the defendant never requests a jury) in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Judge James Linn’s decision to acquit Gorman of all charges, rightly or not, continues that pattern.

On the night in question, Gorman had been out drinking and was driving home in his personal car. A suburban police officer and his friend, according to their testimony, saw Gorman driving erratically and followed him in their pickup truck. At some point, Gorman, then just blocks from the Morgan Park police headquarters, fired his personal gun five times at the pickup truck. The suburban cop contends that he and his friend were trying to flee when they saw that Gorman had a gun. Gorman contends they had been right on his car’s tail, like in a case of road rage, and he acted in fear for his life.

Gorman refused to submit to tests to measure his blood alcohol content until five hours had passed. At that time, his blood alcohol content was 0.07 percent, just below the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Will the Police Department and Police Board launch a disciplinary action? We asked. As of Thursday, no charges had been filed with the Police Board.

Follow the Editorial Board on Twitter: @csteditorials

Tweets by @CSTeditorials