Editorial: Forget the furniture and do the job

Democrat Susana Mendoza speaks to supporters after being sworn into office as Illinois comptroller at the Illinois State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Springfield. | Seth Perlman/AP

Newly elected Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza complained this week that her predecessor left the office in a shambles.

Oh, please. Just do the job.

Mendoza beat former Comptroller Leslie Munger in the Nov. 8 election and moved her staff into the comptroller office two weeks ago. In a WLS-AM interview to be aired on Christmas Day, Mendoza then complained, “It did kind of feel the place was looted.” But, she added, she could not make a “definitive statement” that there had been “pilfering.”

That is to say, she had proof of nothing. And while we could be wrong here, abruptly vacated offices often do look like a mess.

Unless Mendoza can point to specific missing files, furniture or important equipment, it’s regrettable she complained, even if only in response to a reporter’s specific question. She was a good Chicago city clerk and could be a good state comptroller. She only diminishes her reputation for competence by complaining about nothing much.

EDITORIAL

We are reminded of how the staff of President-elect George W. Bush in 2000 complained that Bill Clinton’s team had vandalized West Wing offices while clearing out. Months later, the General Accounting Office concluded that no damage had been done.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Mendoza said she is not seeking to “make an issue of this.”

Terrific. So just do the job.