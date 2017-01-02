Editorial: Just say no to tackle football until kids become teens

With hopes of pulling kids and their anxious parents back to football fields, USA Football wants to try out a modified youth tackle game in parts of the country.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the game will be safer. It means USA Football, the sport’s official governing body that receives heavy financial backing from the NFL, recognizes it has a problem. The sport is losing its youngest players as parents become more aware of the game’s risks, especially when it comes to concussions.

Doctors are divided about whether kids should play tackle football. We’ll stick with the experts who say kids and their parents should just say no to avoid the big and small blows to the head that could damage kids’ brains over time. Our view is that boys and girls should wait until they are teenagers to play tackle football.

Teens have a better grasp of the risks. They can decide for themselves whether they want to play. Until then, flag football is a terrific alternative. USA Football Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck told the The New York Times last weekend that participation in flag football grew 8.7 percent last year.

Participation in tackle football by boys 6 to 12 years old has fallen by nearly 20 percent since 2009, with the exception of a small increase in 2015, the Times reported.

According to news reports, USA Football’s new experimental format, “modified tackle,” calls for six to nine players per team instead of 11 and a smaller field. Kickoffs and punts are eliminated to reduce high-speed collisions. Instead of starting plays in a three-point stance, players start from a crouched position.

“A lot of this makes very good sense,” Stefan Duma, who leads the biomedical engineering department at Virginia Tech and is a member of Pop Warner’s medical advisory board, told USA Today Sports. “The data is clear in a number of those categories, including on kickoffs.”

But some football diehards are resisting the effort to minimize concussions, dismissing the experts.

“There are a lot of geniuses that are trying to damage the game and ruin the game,” ESPN analyst Jon Gruden, a former NFL coach, told a crowd at the USA Football convention last weekend, according to the Times. “Do you feel it?”

This is not about a game. It is about children’s health.