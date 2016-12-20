Editorial: Looking high and low for a level-headed world leader

A man plows a truck into an outdoor Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people in an apparent terrorist attack.

A Russian ambassador is assassinated at an art gallery in Ankara by a Turkish police officer who cries “Do not forget Aleppo!”

The Chinese Navy seizes a U.S. underwater drone in the South China Sea.

Nations have gone to war over less. World War I began with the assassination of an archduke. We live again in tinderbox times and hope to be led by level-headed men and women who do not overreact to obvious provocations, who do not demonize whole groups for the zealotry of a few, and who do not lash out first and think later, if they think at all.

On this score, there is much to admire in the way German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded to Monday’s truck attack. “We must assume,” she said, it was “a terror attack.” She resisted any temptation to pin the attack on Islamic extremism before the facts were in, though that may prove the case. More importantly, she did nothing to suggest the blame should extend to the hundreds of thousands of peaceable Muslim refugees that Germany has taken in over the last several years. What Merkel understands, and has said repeatedly, is that this kind of demonizing is precisely what the terrorists hope to encourage — to foment violence by driving a wedge between Muslims and others.

Contrast Merkel’s reaction to that of President-elect Donald Trump, which was far less responsible. Trump framed the attack in terms of a holy war. It was an attack, he said, by “Islamic terrorists” on “Christians.”

The Turkish cop who killed the Russian ambassador likely had a similarly grand aim, to drive a wedge between Turkey and Russia, which has been supporting the brutal forces of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war. The Turkish assassin seemed motivated by religious extremism, shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) before being killed himself. Leaders of both Russia and Turkey vowed not to let the attack cast a shadow over their nations’ growing friendship, but only time will tell whether Russia — which has blocked a diplomatic resolution to the war via the United Nations — responds by unleashing even more deadly firepower against rebel forces in Syria.

And then there was that American drone. China’s navy on Thursday had no business plucking the unmanned underwater vehicle from the ocean. It was not in China’s waters. That led to a flurry of carefully phrased diplomatic exchanges and the return of the drone on Monday. But not before Trump did his best to bring the dispute to a boil.

First, in a morning tweet on Dec. 17, Trump said: “China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act.” Later in the day, now sounding like a complete child, he tweeted: “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back. – let them keep it!”

Who knows what Trump meant by that? But this was not the response of a level-headed world leader.

