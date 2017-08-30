EDITORIAL: Melania’s stilettos and Barack’s tan suit — who cares!

First Lady Melania Trump walks on high heels to board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on August 29, 2017 en route to Texas to view the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON/Getty Images

We didn’t care when Barack Obama wore a tan suit, and we don’t care now that Melania Trump wore stilettos.

We wouldn’t even care if one of them wore a tan suit with stilettos, so long as the shoes matched.

EDITORIAL

Remember when Obama wore the tan suit? It was at a press briefing at the White House three years ago. You would have thought he showed up in a clown suit. Conservatives went nuts, harrumphing “this is not presidential!”

Now Melania is being scolded by a snark squad on the left for wearing black stilettos on Tuesday as she boarded a plane in Washington for a flight to Texas, where she and the president were to tour flood-devastated Houston.

“Melania Trump looked like she was headed to a red carpet rather than a hurricane zone,” wrote Lia Eustachewich of the New York Post, in a typical comment.

It didn’t matter to many of President Trump’s more knee-jerk critics that Melania changed into more appropriate footwear, white gym shoes, before stepping off the plane.

Donald Trump is a disaster of a president. Anybody should be able to see that. But when his critics ridicule the First Lady for the shoes she wears — 1,400 miles away from Hurricane Harvey — they’re no better than the phonies who attacked Obama for his tan suit.

