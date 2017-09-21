EDITORIAL: Natural disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico hit hard in Chicago

Locals carry the casket of a woman who died in Tuesday's earthquake in Morelos state, Mexico. | Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Our neighbors are hurting. The people of central Mexico and all of Puerto Rico have endured violent thrashings by natural disasters this week. Their pain extends to the Chicago metropolitan area, home to some 1.65 million Latinos of Mexican descent and nearly 205,000 of Puerto Rican descent.

We offer sympathy to the families of those who perished in Mexico from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake Tuesday and to the scores of people in Puerto Rico who must rebuild their lives after Hurricane Maria.

The earthquake in Mexico shook three states and Mexico City and killed at least 230 people, including at least 30 boys and girls who were killed when their school collapsed. “He was my son, too. I can’t bear this; I can’t,” a man named Mauricio screamed when he was told his cousin’s son had died, the New York Times reported.

Thirty-two years ago, almost to the day, we offered condolences when an earthquake ravaged Mexico City, writing that natural disasters teach us “that we must all grieve for one another, for we are all vulnerable.”

In the span of weeks, we’ve seen homes in Houston buckle to flooding from Hurricane Harvey and devastation in the Florida Keys from Hurricane Irma. Puerto Rico was on the mend from Irma when Hurricane Maria barreled over the island. The earthquake in Mexico struck just 12 days after an 8.2-magnitude quake off that country’s southern coast killed 98.

We learn from each disaster, determined to come back stronger. It’s human nature.

In Mexico City in 1985, at least 5,000 people died from the 8.0-magnitude earthquake; some accounts pegged the number at 10,000. Funeral parlors ran out of coffins to bury the dead. The staggering number of deaths spurred government officials to enact tougher building codes. Without them, Tuesday’s quake would have been far more deadly.

But having covered earthquakes many times, we also know this: the death toll will continue to rise for a week or more, before it becomes too late to rescue the last buried victim.

In Puerto Rico, the entire island lost power Wednesday as Hurricane Maria roared and pummeled it with winds of 155 miles per hour at landfall, but only 1 person died. Residents were ready, though many had to abandon their homes and head to shelters.

Just weeks ago, Hurricane Irma killed three people on the island and knocked out power to about 70 percent of homes. Maria, which killed at least 18 people throughout the Caribbean, caused much greater structural damage throughout the U.S. territory. “Maria destroyed us,” construction worker Edwin Serrano told the New York Times.

About 43.5 percent of Puerto Ricans live in poverty, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates. The government is broke. It filed for bankruptcy in May with debt of $70 billion.

The U.S. must be swift with aid to the island. We can only hope President Donald Trump meant it when he tweeted Wednesday, “Governor @RicardoRossello – We are with you and the people of Puerto Rico. Stay safe! #PRStrong”

Trump tweeted a similar message to Mexico on Tuesday, hours after the earthquake: “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

The president wasted no time dispatching search and rescue teams to Mexico, a marked turnaround from earlier this month when he waited a week to offer condolences after the Sept. 7 quake.

Sometimes you have to reach out and build bridges instead of walls. It’s especially true when your neighbor suffers a catastrophic blow. We have seen a lot of random acts of kindness and heroic acts by regular folks in the last month. That’s how America should always roll.

