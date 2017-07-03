Editorial: Revised Trump travel ban remains rooted in fear

The revised travel ban President Donald Trump signed Monday might be somewhat easier to defend in court than its predecessor, but it is unwisely rooted in fear and undermines American foreign policy in the Mideast.

The executive order, a trimmed-back version of an earlier one that brought chaos at airports, numerous lawsuits and international furor, will put on hold new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and temporarily slam the door on America’s refugee program.

Although it is in a different form, Trump’s new order shares the same unfortunate conceptual underpinning as its more-egregious predecessor, which Trump signed on Jan. 27 only to blocked by a federal appeals court: Even people who in no way are linked to criminal activity are suspect simply because of their religion and nation of origin.

That is not a message America should send to the rest of the world. It is wholly at odds with the very spirit of an open and widely admired nation.

The corner Trump has painted himself into is clear from the one nation that was dropped from the original travel ban: Iraq. The United States needs Iraq to be a strong ally in the war against the Islamic State. Had Iraq remained on the list, it would have severely undercut officials in that country who are helping to fight ISIS. Public sentiment would have turned against them.

Similarly, the travel ban will win no friends — now or in the future — in the nations that remain on the list: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Nor will the ban help America enlist support from its Muslim-majority allies in the region, such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt. If Trump wants Arab nations to enthusiastically rally around his plans to stand up to Iranian influence, help fight the Islamic State, help negotiate an Israeli-Palestinian peace and create safe zones in Syria, he can’t afford to embarrass and insult them with executive orders. Even Nigeria, which is not included in the ban but has a large Muslim population, is criticizing the travel ban.

The new ban, like its predecessor, also is opposed by American technology companies that draw talent from around the world. More than 100 of those companies joined a court brief against the first version of the ban, including Apple, Google and Microsoft. Airbnb and Uber have gone on record against the updated version as well.

Trump simply doesn’t acknowledge that strict screening measures already are in place for refugees fleeing a horrible war and that no one from the nations involved in the travel ban has been involved in terrorist attacks or mass shootings in America. According to the Associated Press, a draft assessment by the Department of Homeland Security found that citizenship is an “unlikely indicator” of a threat to America.

To understand where the executive order came from, look no farther than the campaign trail. Trump and his surrogates promised a Muslim ban, and there is little even in the revised executive order to indicate that no longer is their goal. Instead, every indication is that Trump is motivated by domestic politics rather than a concern for national security. Senior aides acknowledged the latest travel ban’s signing was delayed to avoid a busy news cycle and give it more attention. If the order was really about national security — remember Trump himself earlier said America was at risk every day a ban was not in place — would it have been put on hold so that it could get better news coverage? No, Trump signed the order to appeal to his base, which is why it is not a carefully crafted policy designed to promote national security. Mayor Rahm Emanuel was correct to call it “different packaging intended to achieve the same result.”

It’s no surprise that the boisterous fanfare surrounding the signing of the first executive order was nowhere to be found for its shamefaced successor. Trump inked the order quietly and was out of sight when it was announced.

And no wonder. Even now, the Trump administration has no plausible justification other than to suggest Muslims are inherently dangerous and can never be fully trustworthy American visitors or citizens.

America can — and must — do better than that.

