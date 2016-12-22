Editorial: Take time off, get more work done

People, take that vacation.

A new national survey by Bankrate.com found that half of American workers are not taking all of their vacation time, confirming earlier studies that show a lot of us are really bad at putting our feet up.

About a third of American workers, judging by those who responded to the survey, are rolling over vacation time into a new year. They still plan to take that vacation or cash it out, just not now.

But others let their vacation time expire, unused and gone forever. Do they also throw paychecks into the shredder?

Common explanations are that employees fear their work will pile up. Or they’re trying to gain brownie points with the boss.

But guess what? The work never stops piling up. And the Harvard Business Review reported last year that those brownie points never materialize. In fact, it reported, people who put down their pens and tools and take regular vacations actually stand a better chance at raises and promotions than workaholics.

Young millennials are the mostly likely to take a pass on vacation time, Bankrate.com found. A quarter of those aged 18 to 25 said they have taken no paid vacation days so far in 2016, and 59 percent said they won’t use all their days. It’s easy to see why — they’re the ones trying to jump-start careers.

But pretty much every expert says skipping vacations is just a recipe for getting sick — and burned out. You won’t get ahead. You’ll get stuck in a rut.

We could say more but, heck, we’re going home.