Fountain: All this talk of ‘them’ and ‘us’ feeds a woeful song

Izzy Berdan, of Boston, center, chants slogans with other demonstrators during a rally against President Donald Trump's order that restricts travel to the U.S. on Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. Despite such injustices, John Fountain writes, America remains "my country." (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

My country, ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing… Even though freedom does not yet ring for me.

And yet, my country, ’tis of thee…

Amid all this talk of terrorism and keeping America safe and free, my soul drifts on bitter pictorial memories of black men, dangling lifeless from green southern trees. Back to the young Chicago boy’s mutilated corpse in Money, Mississippi.

To that grotesque image of Emmett Louis Till. To Burr Oak Cemetery, where his body lies still — murdered at 14.

OPINION

I hear the president’s talk of the threat of external terror. Of the need to safeguard against error. Of foreign-born infiltrators poised to do America ill. I hear incendiary talk that only serves to drive a wedge between “us” and “them.”

And the thought is crystalized in my psyche and soul that there is not also talk of protection for “me.” From the domestic terrorism that has plagued black folks historically. Of the systemic discrimination designed to disenfranchise we of African descent, once brought to these shores and condemned to slavery.

Still, my country, ’tis of thee I sing.

Amid the talk of protecting “our borders.” Amid over-generalizations and mischaracterizations about people of the Islamic faith — who, in truth, by a relative few are all made suspects in some eyes. And this narrative riddled with alternative facts that amounts to lies.

As African Americans, we too have danced to hate’s woeful song. Have heard its jagged dissonant chords, felt the reverberation of its harsh beat. We still remember, “For Whites Only.” The spittle and bricks of racial animus hurled in inharmonious unison. We have heard hatred sung. The pounding Jim Crow drum.

And my soul looks back and wonders how we got over: The white-cloaked and hooded slayers who rode upon moonlit hate through dark nights. The slave masters who castrated and flogged us on sight. The societal silence that prolonged our plight. The order to “shoot to kill.” The perpetual violation of our civil rights.

And yet, my country, ’tis of thee I sing… Land where my fathers died…

Land where our mothers still cry. For Trayvon Martin. And Eric Garner. For Laquan McDonald. And Tamir Rice. For Alton Sterling, Sandra Bland and Philando Castile. For the terror in America that haunts and slays us still. That sometimes makes me fear. Even in this 21st century land where the color of my skin renders me less than a man.

An America where the president’s promise to keep us safe rings with the hypocrisy that still stains the birth of a nation. Where the terrorizing of black souls continues by some of the “police” protectors whom he extols.

And yet, my country, ’tis of thee I sing…

Even as a sojourner in a strange land — my black body predestined to succumb to a most diabolical plan. Though we now mostly perish at each other’s hands — a genocidal theme perpetrated by young black gunmen.

Of thee I sing, even if I hear in the wind no national plan to keep “us” safe from the homegrown terror we face–from rogue police, or young thugs. No sign of justice for those who daily murder our daughters and sons.

No reprieve for American neighborhoods besieged by poverty and harm — not from some foreign threat but by that which is American bred and born.

Still, the winds wail with plans to build a wall. To ban certain immigrants and refugees to keep America safe from all.

And yet, I still face the winds of hate. Still long for freedom to ring some day.

Of thee I sing…

Email: Author@johnwfountain.com

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com