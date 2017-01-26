Friday letters: Chicago should grab Trump’s offer of help

President Donald Trump has offered to bring in the "feds" to end Chicago's gun violence, but it is unclear what he meant by that tweet. | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Chicago turning down President Trump’s offer to send in the “feds” to do something about the city’s gun deaths reminds me of the abusive dad who says “We’re fine here! Mind your own business!” Then dad goes back in the house to give his wife her daily beating. I never thought I’d agree with this offensive, bigoted president, but Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the other city leaders have done nothing to stop the rampant bloodshed on Chicago’s streets. Chicago is already headed for a gun death tally of well over 1,000 in 2017. The mayor passes the buck by saying we need tougher gun laws, when in truth this city needs help right now.

Jean Scott, Irving Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Hearing bullets saves lives

Can you imagine an active shooter, with a legal silencer on his gun, going into an elementary school, high school, mall or nightclub and quietly murdering innocent people? Every Illinois legislator should think about the danger of silencers on guns. Hearing bullets saves lives.

Arlene Salamendra, Plano

Let cops stop the bloodshed

Seven people are shot and killed in the St. Valentines’s Day Massacre and it is chiseled into Chicago history. Six people were shot Wednesday attending a vigil honoring a person previously shot and killed, and it’s everyday news. Is it about time we allowed the police to do their jobs without the microscopic scrutiny they face on a daily basis?

Larry Casey, Forest Glen