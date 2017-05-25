GOP healthcare plan rewards rich, neglects rest

President Donald Trump speaks while flanked by House Republicans after they passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare. (File Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump and House Republicans finally repealed Obamacare with the draconian plan that the non-partisan CBO says will cost 23 million people their healthcare coverage and raise premiums, in some cases, 125 to 150 percent.

It also cuts about $800 out of Medicaid to make up for huge tax breaks the wealthy get by eliminating the 3.5 percent tax they pay into Obamacare to help keep premiums affordable.

The GOP plan also allows the states to seek a waiver to divert people with pre-existing conditions into “high risk pools” that will no doubt be underfunded. And, of course, the premiums will skyrocket if you can find coverage at all.

But, Pence and Ryan are particularly proud of defunding Planned Parenthood. The women that rely on it for basic medical care in rural or poor states are just out of luck.

Once again, rewarding rich donors is the motivation for Republicans, not providing affordable health care. Keeping the fat cats happy is all that matters.

Greed is in and morality is out in Trumpworld.

Tom Minnerick, Elgin

Special treatment for Cubs, fans

How fortuitous that the city of Chicago has but one baseball team, the Cubs, and their fans to protect and expend funds upon.

John Bell, Rogers Park

Transparency needed for Chicago’s finances

Rahm loves to throw around the word “transparency.” How about some transparency in the form of a forensic audit of Chicago’s finances? Let’s see what is hidden from the taxpayers of Chicago, who by the way, are footing the bill. Off the top of my head, the “rainy day fund” and ” T.I.F. fund” come to mind. I’m sure there are other “slush funds” we are unaware of.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park