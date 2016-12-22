Friday Letters: How Rauner could really help ex-cons go straight

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner basked in the praise he received signing legislation requiring Illinois to issue a valid state ID to ex-cons leaving prison. According to Rauner, “To combat recidivism we need to remove some of the hurdles offenders face when they are released from a detention facility and begin to re-integrate into society. This will help us end the cycle of recidivism and give former offenders more tools necessary to be successful and thrive and gets Illinois one step closer to safely reducing Illinois’ prison population by 25 percent before 2025.”

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Bunk. Issuing a valid state ID to felons exiting prison is a simple administrative function that requires virtually no cost, no risk, no sweat. Lack of a state ID is a barely noticeable bump in the road to a productive life for ex-cons. What Rauner’s rhetoric hides are the walls he’s building that keep ex-cons on the path to recidivism: the lack of a state budget to fund the substantive services they critically require to stay straight. Illinois’ social service agencies are north of a $100 million behind in state payments to serve their clients, including Illinois’ burgeoning ex-felon roll. Youth unemployment help? Nyet. HIV services? Sorry Charlie. Affordable housing? Take a hike. Social and psychological counseling? The doctor is out.

We’re days short of 18 months with no budget to help Illinois’ one million plus needy, including ex-cons that Rauner imagines his state ID will magically rehabilitate. Rauner would gladly implement a budget if the ornery Democratic legislature would simply grant him term limits to rid him of those ornery opponents.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

Don’t hire cops with records

I take issue with the notion, expressed by two other letter writers — Bob Angone and Jose R. Fernandez — that hiring people to be Chicago police officers who already have minor offenses on their record would impair their professional abilities. If that is the case, then strong measures should be taken when an officer commits those very same offenses after being sworn into service. A criminal act should be met with a criminal sentence, not a suspension [vacation] with pay.

Alvin Bridgeforth, Englewood

The truth about health care reform

Columnist Dr. Anthony Komaroff in the Dec. 6 Sun-Times provides an excellent summary of the fundamental differences between our current system of health care insurance compared with what might happen under a single-payer system. Under single-payer system, he notes, “everyone is covered” for all necessary health care. Also, “In countries with single-payer systems, the administrative expenses are much lower. In other words, more of their health care dollar actually pays for what it’s supposed to: health care.”

But, Dr. K then goes astray, following the current bankrupt style of much of today’s “two-handed” journalism. On the one hand, scientists say the moon can cast a shadow on the earth creating an eclipse of the sun. On the other hand, some people say it’s made of green cheese. The green cheese part of his argument, that the current health insurance system is competitive and that competition always leads to lower costs and better quality, is belied by every objective study. Health care outcomes in the United States are not good compared with other high-income countries, but the costs are the highest per capita. Perhaps health care is such a unique service that it can never be provided competitively. Regardless, facts are facts. And, the facts are conclusive.

Mark Johnson, Streeterville