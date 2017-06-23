GOP deals tough blow to disabled kids, adults with Medicaid cuts

About 333,000 people from Illinois with disabilities receive Medicaid, including 26,458 people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD) that rely on Medicaid for home and community-based supports. Illinois receives more than $893.7 million in federal funds to provide supports and services that individuals with I/DD use to live in the community.

Over the last two decades, funding for home and community-based services has grown. These services have had bipartisan support, as disability knows no political, or geographical, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries. They provide dignity to people with I/DD through assistance with meals, bathing and dressing, toileting, in-home skilled nursing and communication support, to name but a few.

The Senate is considering the same $830 billion cut to the Medicaid program that passed in the House. We fear that because home- and community-based services are “optional” services, states will cut them first if confronted with this greatly reduced federal commitment. States may return to outdated modes of serving people with disabilities, congregating large numbers of individuals in facilities with inadequate staffing and no real-life opportunities. The per capita cap proposal will pave a path backwards to institutional care and segregated services.

Over the past few years, I have worked as a direct support professional to children with disabilities in their homes, as a foster-care case planner while working toward my master’s in special education as a special educator. I have provided integral services to children and their families across all socioeconomic backgrounds. I have accompanied mothers to first diagnostic screenings and individualized education program meetings. I have introduced new assistive technology to children, giving them the opportunity to effectively communicate with their families. I have provided after-school and respite care so parents could continue working, knowing their child is safe.

Most, if not all of these services are substantially funded through Medicaid, and the proposed per capita caps certainly put them at risk. Children could be pushed out of their homes and into costly, isolating institutions. If disability rights are unequivocally bipartisan, why is a healthcare bill that instills discrimination and disregards inclusion even on the table? Why would we choose to move backward?

Kiley McLean, Elmhurst

Columbia University School of Social Work

Show off your pride

The Chicago Pride Parade provides outstanding opportunities to demonstrate that all people want more than anything is to feel valued. After air, water, food and similar life requirements, life’s operative concept is to feel valued.

The parade and the sexual orientation issues associated with it have countless supporters and detractors. Regardless, everyone should have a chance to be who they wish to be, even though we know that simply presenting oneself in any way can touch off in others a response that can often be negative, unpleasant, and occasionally even cruel.

In our challenged world, perhaps we may yet be able to salvage, even reclaim, some of the stature that we have lost.

LGBTQI matters are but one element in our planetary mess. Nevertheless, perhaps they can serve as a catalyst to get people everywhere to realize that we are all in this world together, but briefly. Let us act in a way that we can be proud of.

Today, the issues may be related to sexual orientation. Tomorrow, who knows what will be humankind’s hurdle. Perhaps climate — another great homogenizer. Let us celebrate and embrace the paramount goal of helping everyone to feel significant. Then we can all be proud.

Leon J. Hoffman, Lake View

Trump endangers more than grizzly bears

President Donald Trump’s inhumane and cruel legacy continues to perpetuate. He’s supporting a health care plan that assuages the rich and the greedy while punishing the poor and the needy. Trump also values his malevolent Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who is removing grizzly bears, red wolves and many other magnificent wildlife species from the endangered species list to empower inhumane hunters, trappers and bloodsport enthusiasts, instead of listening to the pleas of humane wildlife conservationists and nature preservationists.

Brien Comerford, Glenview