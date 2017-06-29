Gov. Rauner’s property-tax freeze ignores ordinary citizens

Gov. Bruce Rauner is demanding a property-tax freeze that the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability says will result in reduced local funding for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The idea that Gov. Bruce Rauner’s proposed property-tax freeze is to benefit homeowners is a myth. It’s for the benefit of his wealthy corporate pals whose plants and buildings have seven-figure obligations, just as his worker’s compensation plan is simply intended to allow business owners to have lax safety standards. Neither of these “reforms” would improve Illinois’ financial status nor meet the needs of ordinary citizens.

Joel Ostrow, Deerfield

The war against Obamacare is more partisan than policy

In the latest polls,the popularity of the Republican’s health care plan is averaging about 38% favorability. So why would they continue to pursue its passage?

Like lemmings rushing to the edge of a cliff, these congressional hardheads are clinging to the notion that their seven-year crusade to repeal and replace Obamacare is somehow mandated by their party membership.

The fact is that very few of their supporters know anything about the original health care bill.

Ironically, the more that the Republican leadership pushes to pass their new bill, the more appealing the current program looks to a majority of American voters. What’s more, the current proposal is generally interpreted as grossly unfair and unfeeling towards a great many of the disgruntled voters who cast their ballots for President Donald Trump.

If the Republicans are to salvage this highly controversial piece of legislation, they will have to appease both the conservative and moderate wings of their party. That could mean that Obamacare is resuscitated but its condition downgraded from critical to barely functioning.

Bob Ory, Elgin