Ignore naysayers and pass a state budget right now

Friday was about spending. Saturday will be about taxing.

Spending is easy and taxing is hard.

Progress — bipartisan progress! — was made in Springfield on Friday to pass a state budget, after two years in the wilderness, only if you define “progress” as a willingness to see what tomorrow brings. The bipartisan House vote on a spending plan was largely symbolic, a test of sincerity in an insincere town.

EDITORIAL

The crux of the stalemate remains what it will take for Gov. Bruce Rauner and his fellow Republicans to sign on to a tax hike they know is necessary. The governor may insist on more of his economic agenda, including a four-year property tax freeze and further changes to workers’ compensation.

Go easy, Governor. Nothing left on your turnaround wish list is worth the pounding Illinois is taking for the lack of a budget for the last two years.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ratings agencies did not downgrade the state’s credit rating to junk status, but only because House Speaker Mike Madigan begged them in a letter to give the Legislature one last chance, promising the House would convene again on Saturday.

Fortunately for Madigan, ratings agencies almost never issue reports on weekends.

Monday is another story.

It is hard to imagine how the Legislature will approve a full budget on Saturday, regardless of the mounting pressure. The appropriations bill passed by the House Friday must be read a third time and voted on again. Then it must be passed in the Senate. Then everybody has to quit playing chicken and approve an income tax hike, likely to 4.95 percent from 3.75 percent.

Don’t listen to anti-tax absolutists who see no need for the hike. State Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, called it a “death knell” for Illinois, but the real death knell is our state’s failure to pay its bill. The backlog now tops $15 billion.

Don’t listen, as well, to anonymous House Democrats who floated the notion Friday that it would be okay if no deal were reached this weekend. What matters, they argued, is to have a budget in place by July 15 before the first checks of the new fiscal year are cut.

Just stop it. Every day Illinois goes without a budget is another day Illinois looks more like Depression-era Oklahoma, folks packing up the truck and saying “Indiana or bust.”

And now comes the news late on Friday, for those who need further convincing, that a federal judge has ordered the state to start paying $586 million a month in old Medicaid bills. Lawyers for the state said the money’s not there. The judge was unmoved.

Judges know a deadbeat when they see one.