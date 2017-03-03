Kadner: Jesse Jackson Jr. ‘coulda been somebody’

Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. addresses the news media after a divorce hearing at the Daley Center in Chicago last week. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“You don’t understand. I coulda had class … I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am, let’s face it.”

That famous quote from “On The Waterfront” could have been spoken by former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. last week, but he lacks the necessary self-awareness.

Unlike the ex-boxer in that movie, Jackson didn’t take a fall at the request of a relative. It was entirely his own decision.

At a news conference last week, instead of acknowledging the flaws in his own character, Jackson complained of being “under attack from all angles” and implied he was going public to protect his children.

The former congressman was sent to prison for spending about $750,000 in campaign funds on personal items, such as a pair of stuffed elks heads and Michael Jackson memorabilia.

He claimed to have had a mental breakdown and I guess the federal government has officially accepted that excuse because he is now being paid more than $100,000 in federal worker’s compensation and several thousand dollars a year more in Social Security disability payments. His total income from government handouts, $139,000 a year, is about three times the average household income of the 2nd Congressional District, which Jackson used to represent.

It’s a district that suffers from 14.5 percent unemployment, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

Jackson could have used his position and name recognition to help the people he represented.

He did manage to get federal money so Ford Heights could replace its water mains. For years when people in Ford Heights turned on their kitchen taps muddy water came out. That’s because dirt was creeping into the water pipes and the municipality didn’t have enough money to replace the pipes.

Jackson solved that issue, but he ignored so many others in his district as he became more and more self-absorbed.

A lot of people disliked Jackson from the start. The son of a famous civil rights leader, he was raised out East, not in Chicago, and was seen as a carpetbagger born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

The 2nd District congressmen who preceded Jackson were Gus Savage, plagued by accusations of anti-Semitism and accused of forcing his sexual attentions on a Peace Corps worker, and Mel Reynolds, who went to prison for having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Jackson pledged to restore the public’s confidence in government. Instead, he proved that public officials shouldn’t be trusted.

Jackson was identified as Senate candidate 5 in the federal indictment of Gov. Rod Blagojevich but was never charged with offering a bribe in exchange for Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat.

Now Jackson says he’s concerned about his children and what they might read while standing in a supermarket checkout line.

If he were really that concerned about them, would he be contesting court-ordered child support payments that would cost him one-third of his workmen’s comp and disability checks?

There are people in the 2nd Congressional District working two jobs to support their children without complaint. As a parent, that’s what you do.

The problem is that Jackson never realized people far less fortunate were depending on him. Men in need of jobs. Single mothers. Children without parents to guide them.

He let them all down. But the only person he feels sorry for is himself.

To paraphrase a quote from “The Godfather,” the former congressman’s favorite movie, “It was always you, Jesse.” No one else.

