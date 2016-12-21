Kadner: Time to stop helping the terrorists

Police guard a Christmas market after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. | Michael Sohn/AP

An anchor on a morning network TV show was telling Americans to be very, very afraid.

The sort of terrorist attack that occurred at an outdoor market in Berlin, involving a truck driven into a crowd of people, could happen anywhere in the United States, the anchorman said.

OPINION

This sort of thing didn’t take months of planning. It doesn’t require extensive communication among multiple conspirators. All a terrorist needs is a driver’s license and he can kill lots of innocent people.

Later in the day, on TV news shows, excited reporters noted that people were still shopping at outdoor venues for Christmas, making themselves targets for any terrorist driving a truck.

ISIS couldn’t pay for that sort of publicity. This is what it wants. People cowering in their homes imagining all sorts of horrible things.

Terrorism is the use of violent acts to achieve a political goal. There’s absolutely no way the terrorists can seriously threaten this country. They are not going to overthrow our government or occupy major urban areas.

All they can do is scare people. Frighten us into changing our way of life. Encourage intolerance and ratchet up indiscriminate hatred through fear.

As a fellow who has spent his entire life covering often unsavory news stories, and sometimes being criticized for that by readers, I understand the need to report on news events. A terrorist attack is news. People are entitled to know about it.

What I object to has nothing to do with the news. It’s the breathless tone of the announcers (as if this sort of thing is likely to happen any minute in your neighborhood) and the often idiotic attempts at news analysis.

“What can we possibly do Mr. Former Intelligence Officer to protect our wives and children from being rolled over by a large truck driven by a madman?”

Well, we should always be vigilant. Keep an eye out for anything unusual. Report anything suspicious to the proper authorities. And scream really loud if you see a semi-truck driving on a downtown sidewalk.

I could point out that more people are murdered in Chicago each year by gangbangers, street punks and drug addicts than will be killed by a terrorist driving a truck.

These are old-fashioned American-born killers who have no ties to ISIS; no connection to Islamic fundamentalism.

What do we do about this sort of home-grown terrorist behavior?

Nothing. We complain about it. Argue about whether guns should be banned. Promise to provide more mental health care and improve public education. We vow to end illegal drug trafficking. People sit around kitchen tables across American and blame the parents of the killers, even though those parents may be dead, in prison or drug addicts themselves.

For the most part, we complain and go on with our lives.

But when it comes to the terrorists, enemies of this country whose primary goal is to make people tremble at the mention of their name, we act as if we ought to be obsessed with their activities, pull the blankets over our heads and wait for something terrible to happen.

It’s time we stopped helping the terrorists.

The one thing we can all do is continue living our lives as if we were unafraid. That doesn’t mean ignoring terrorist attacks, but neither does it mean magnifying their impact.

That takes courage. It is our greatest weapon in this ongoing war.

Our own nation survived a revolution against the most powerful country in the world and a civil war that killed millions of Americans while destroying much of the nation. Two world wars did not stop our growth or our progress.

We can choose to be terrorize, or decide we will not live in fear. That decision is ours alone. Stop helping the terrorists.

