Kathy Griffin’s acerbic comedy turns vicious

Comedian Kathy Griffin addresses a crowd at the AARP 15th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in February. CNN fired her Wednesday from its annual New Year's Eve coverage after she provoked outrage for being photographed holding up a prop depicting Donald Trump's bloodied severed head. | Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Even if you care little for a president who has a record of insulting and mocking people, don’t resort to violent imagery to criticize or ridicule him.

Be funny. Be serious. But don’t be cruel.

Comedian Kathy Griffin leaped over the line of fair play by holding up a fake head, splattered with fake blood, to feign the decapitation of President Donald Trump in video and photos posted online. If social media is any indication, most people were not amused. Many were disgusted by the grotesque joke. And it had to be downright offensive to families who have had loved ones killed that way by terrorists.

EDITORIAL

Unsurprisingly, CNN announced Wednesday it was firing Griffin from its New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square. For the last decade, she and anchor Anderson Cooper teamed for holiday coverage, but he distanced himself quickly after photos and video of Griffin’s stunt went viral. The video and photos also drew condemnation on Twitter from Chelsea Clinton, whose mother has been frequently attacked on the social media site by the president. “It is never funny to joke about killing a president,” Clinton wrote.

The president lashed out at Griffin on Twitter: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” he wrote. “My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

We need a good dose of humor at a time when anger and hostility, sometimes fueled by the president, are gripping politics and culture wars. That’s why “Saturday Night Live” and some late-night shows have been must-see TV in the last several months. But there’s no need to be barbaric.

It didn’t take long for Griffin to apologize. “I move the line, then I cross the line,” she said in a video post. “I went too far.”

By leaps and bounds.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com