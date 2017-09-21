LETTERS: Another South Side suggestion for Amazon’s HQ2

Amazon announced recently it will be build a second headquarters outside of Seattle, bringing the winning city up to 50,000 new jobs. | AP file photo

It is exciting to know that Chicago is competing to become Amazon’s second headquarters. To that end, I would like to recommend another site here for HQ2, the Stated Street corridor from 55th Street to 63rd Street. This is the dividing line between Chicago’s Englewood and Washington Park communities. Both neighborhoods would love to see more opportunities for gainful employment. The State Street corridor offers a ready workforce, close proximity to expressways, and a reasonable commute to international airports, especially if the 59th Street L stop, which was eliminated in 1973, is activated. The corridor easily connects to rail yards, as well. Chicago has a highly educated labor pool and has a strong university system. Make no little plans for the South Side. Put us in the mix!

Sharon Gibson Eubanks-Pope, Bronzeville

Garry McCarthy’s hubris

By most accounts, former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy did a horrible job running his small slice of our city’s government. This, evidently, makes him think he is qualified to run the entire city. And people say Rahm Emanuel has an inflated ego.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Tax relief across the border

My neighbors and I have found our refuge from Cook County’s soda tax — Bensenville, which is just a stone’s throw from our homes. Bensenville’s total sales tax is 8 percent, which compares well to Chicago’s 10.25 percent. Thank you, Toni Preckwinkle, for the savings.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park

Trump’s empty talk

When Trump trumpets at the United Nations that “I will always put America first, just like you, as the leaders of your countries, will always — and should always — put your countries first,” he’s merely stating a given. It is a truly a meaningless statement. Of course every leader of a sovereign nation will put his or her country first. Is there a sane alternative? It goes without saying, and so Trump is saying nothing. But Trump means something very different when he shouts “America first” at one of his rallies. In his U.N. speech, h carved out a convenient hole to crawl into, sucking all the meaning out of his war cry by reducing “America First” to an empty tautology.

Jim Morris, Evanston