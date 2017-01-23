Letters: Attempt at Illinois budget deal is praiseworthy

I applaud state Senate President John Cullerton and Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno for their hard work in trying to break the strangle hold Springfield has had on the State of Illinois. Compromise is never easy, but it is the only way this state can move forward.

We, the people, should support this budget package to send a clear message to House Speaker Michael Madigan and Gov. Bruce Rauner that it is no longer acceptable for them to use the citizens of the State of Illinois in their political Ping-Pong game.

Barbara Marion, Palos Hills

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Real leaders



Thank you for your continuing coverage of the real leaders in the General Assembly, Sens. John Cullerton and Christine Radogno and their efforts to put an end to the budget crisis in Illinois. For too long all we have heard is the intransigence and stubbornness of the governor and the speaker. These two senators have shown us recently that they are willing to put egos and partisan politics aside for the good of the state of Illinois.

If one examines the details of their legislative package, both senators have given up things that their respective parties would not like. Sen. Radogno, for example, is willing to move the Illinois income tax rate back up to the rate it was under Gov. Pat Quinn. And Sen Cullerton is willing to rein in the cost of workers’ compensation. But that is the nature of governmental compromise. Why do they seem to be the only ones who get this fact?

It is heartening to see some progress on the budget crisis. I applaud these leaders for going public with their plans despite the criticism they might endure from their own parties. Doing the brave thing and the right thing is the very definition of leadership. The public should get behind their efforts even if they do not like every detail. The alternative to waiting for the perfect solution is not an option.

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

We did vote

President Trump wondered via Twitter why all those people at the women’s marches didn’t vote. We did vote! That’s why he lost the popular vote by 3 million.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Warmth, then snow



Those of us that were around 50 years ago remember that the month of January in 1967 was warm, much like this year. On Jan. 26, it snowed and snowed then it snowed some more and before you knew it we had about two feet of snow, with drifts two and three times that amount. The city that worked shoveled with no place to pile the snow. Remember that as we celebrate this warm January.

John Culloton, Norwood Park