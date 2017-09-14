LETTERS: Cardinal Cupich’s ban on guns won’t make churches safer

Cardinal Blase Cupich is foolish to think that banning guns on church and school property increases safety. It is, in fact, an unsafe measure for peace-loving churchgoers and school-age children.

People who legally carry concealed weapons must go through background checks, attend gun safety classes and be certified by the state. Their guns must be registered with the state. They have a right to protect themselves from predators who abide by none of these safeguards and requirements.

A picture on a church or school door of a gun in a red circle with an X over it is unsettling. It is not conducive to interior peace nor prayer, defeating the purpose of a church or a school. It is an open invitation for radicals to come in and start shooting.

The cardinal’s intentions are good, but he is living in a fantasyland to think that the “no guns” sign will keep out radicals with evil intentions.

Marie E. Roman, Tinley Park

Blago still babbling

After reading what former Gov. Rod Blagojevich had to say in recent interviews, I couldn’t help but wonder if he’s even from our planet. Again and again, Blagojevich insisted he had been wronged by the system and would prove his innocence … blah blah blah. Instead of any sign of remorse or humility, we got more of the same arrogance and indignation he was known for in Springfield. I’ll make this criticism bipartisan, by the way, by including the disgraced House Speaker Denny Hastert, the child-molesting coach and teacher. Listening to Blagojevich, I find myself asking the age-old question: Is he sorry for what he did or sorry he got caught? Oh wait, he says he’s not guilty. He says he only did what other politicians had done before him. For a nice fat payoff.

Brian Athern, Darien

Metra is ready for Amazon

I appreciate the mention of public transit in Neil Steinberg’s column on Sunday. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will see the value in a network that moves so many efficiently and economically! Amazon could need a way for 50,000 employees to commute in our region, and they’ll expect a world-class, modern, reliable, safe and affordable transportation system.

That’s why I think the region’s mass transit system is just one of the many reasons that Amazon should choose Chicago for the home of its second headquarters.

We are the Second City

City Our transit system is the second largest in the country by passenger miles traveled.

largest in the country by passenger miles traveled. We provide more than 2 million rides each weekday.

Our mass transit system is second to none.

Our system spans six counties and covers approximately 3,700 square miles (larger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined) where close to 70 percent of commuters are traveling to downtown Chicago and the surrounding area.

We’re ready to serve the new riders Amazon would deliver!

In 2016, World Business Chicago tracked a record 350 business expansions and relocations in the Chicago metro area. These projects accounted for more than $2.8 billion in investment and nearly 14,000 new jobs. Major relocations and expansions last year included big names like McDonald’s, Motorola Solutions and Mars Wrigley. Businesses know our region has what they’re looking for in terms of a talented workforce and a system to get them there.

Above all, our region is Amazon’s best choice because of our people. Our area is home to world class healthcare, world famous universities, museums, theater and some of the most delicious “stops” around. Whether you call us the Windy City or the City that Works, our transit system will get the job done for Amazon!

Kirk Dillard, Chair

Regional Transportation Authority