Letters: Don’t return retirees to the old days of poverty

I am old enough to remember a time when a large percentage of people 70 years old and older had retirement incomes below — and even well below — the designated federal poverty level. It would appear that President Trump and his Republican allies have little problem with returning to those bleak days. A safety net, including affordable health insurance, that was created over many decades, supported by payroll deductions and employer contributions, has reduced fear and anxiety and allowed retirees to live with at least a modest measure of security and dignity. Are we really prepared to take that away?

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Rauner in crisis of his making

In Thursday’s Sun-Times, Gov. Bruce Rauner was quoted as saying that Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Attorney General Lisa Madigan and House Speaker Mike Madigan have made an “attempt to create a crisis” over the payment of the state’s bills. I’m not sure which one of his mansions he has been locked up in, but everybody else seems to understand that the crisis was created over a year ago. I guess this is what being in a bubble is all about. The powerful play games while the needy and the heroes that serve them go wanting.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Devastating GOP agenda

When will Republicans, who also were in control during the George W. Bush administration, own up for being responsible for two unfunded wars, substantial tax cuts for the wealthy and an economic meltdown? And now they want to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts. They want to cut social programs, Medicare and Medicaid, and they favor yet another round of tax cuts. It all negatively impact three quarters of us — in the name of cutting the deficit and balancing the budget.

Greg Marshall, Oak Forest