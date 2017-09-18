LETTERS: Metra fare hikes would unfairly burden seniors

Metra has announced plans to raise fares again. It is reported that they could be raised by ”as much as 12.5 percent” for certain types of tickets. In passing it is also noted that the proposal will do away with “reduced fares for seniors and the disabled.” That’s an increase from $80 to $138 on my monthly ticket from Downtown to Wilmette. Is that the right demographic to bearing the brunt of the fare increase?

Edward S. Margolis, the Loop

Trump investigations trip over each other

Why are there four separate investigations in Washington looking into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election? First, there is Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation, followed by separate investigations by the Senate Intelligence Committee, the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee. The investigations are tripping over each other in a Keystone Cops kind of way. No wonder nothing gets done in Washington.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park

Look at moon, not screen

John Vukmirovich’s essay on Sunday about going to college, “Remember Lessons Learned by Moonlight,” was eloquent and moving, but it also left me feeling depressed. The experiences and wisdom he describes occurred some time ago, before simple and profound pleasures like contemplating the sky, the moon and the city at night became obsolete, replaced by obsessively staring at screens and pressing keypads. I fear that very soon — or perhaps already — his reverie will be incomprehensible to most people, melded as they are to their phones and earbuds, ensconced in their virtual electronic bubbles. “Enchanted” by moonlight? That’s so 20th Century! Better go shopping and buy a gadget! How else will the technology sector make money and assume more power over every facet of our lives?

David G. Whities, Humboldt Park

Two strikes against Chicago

Your Sunday editorial listing all the reasons Amazon should build its headquarters in Chicago missed the most important reasons they should not — crime and taxes. The 500th person this year was murdered Sunday night and our City Council continues to tax us to death. They tax just about everything we purchase, from a can of pop to a plastic bag, and there are endless property tax increases.

Mike Kirchberg, Near West Side