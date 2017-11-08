LETTERS: Public dollars should go to public schools

As a Chicago Public School parent and a Catholic, I am disturbed by the Archdiocese of Chicago lobbying for tax dollars for scholarships to Catholic schools.

It is basically a tax-break for wealthy donors disguised as assistance for Catholic school students. Aren’t public funds supposed to help public schools, which a majority of Illinois children attend? Why should tax dollars benefit private institutions that receive funding through tuition and donations? What Cardinal Cupich is requesting will make it harder for Illinois kids, especially in high-poverty areas, to get a good public school education.

The National Education Association lists Illinois as 50th out of 50 in the percentage of funding that comes from the state. This is shameful, and rerouting tax dollars to Catholic schools will further eat away at Illinois’ measly education funding.

The only downfall to public school is the increasing financial squeeze put on it by politicians, “reformers” and now, sadly, the Archdiocese of Chicago, to funnel more funding into voucher programs and private schools. Is this to help the children or line the pockets of donors who have jumped on the for-profit education bandwagon?

Either way, the position taken by Cardinal Cupich will harm more children and families than it helps.

Katie Madden, Portage Park

What’s worse, a money grab or a power grab?

I see that in a recent poll it was determined the American people, not surprisingly, are tired of poll results. However, I have one last question to pose before this art form goes away completely.

Which is the least popular subject among Cook County residents, Toni Preckwinkle’s beverage tax or Donald Trump’s escalation of North Korean tensions? On one hand you have a money grab and on the other a power grab. But both share a senseless quality about them, or is it inequality?

In the guise of being good for our health, the tax has angered most folks who find the legislation to be too arbitrary and guilty of targeting only a portion of the entire population, albeit a large one.

Trump’s amped-up rhetoric is almost certainly the least effective way to deal with a juvenile dictator. But it does have the desired effect of distracting us from the latest headlines of the Russian investigation — just as the special counsel is closing in on people near and dear to our leader.

It can be argued that the beverage tax ultimately does no one any harm (other than in the wallet), while Trump’s hubris puts everyone at risk, including those who reside in the collar counties.

For the sake of argument let’s call it a draw and promise to never take another poll too seriously. I’m truly sorry I even brought it up.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Lt. Governor position a waste of taxpayer money

It was a wise choice for J.B. Pritzker to choose Juliana Stratton as his running mate for Lt. Governor. The Lt. Governor is such a vital office for the State of Illinois. Just look at the accomplishments of our current Lt. Governor, Evelyn Sanguinetti. . . actually, there aren’t any. Come to think of it, I haven’t heard or read anything about her since Bruce Rauner was elected. The Lt. Governor’s job is essentially ‘Ghost Pay-Rolling’ at it’s finest. Eliminate the position and quit wasting taxpayer dollars.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park