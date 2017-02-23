Letters: Street sign honoring FALN leader is appalling

Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) speaks with supporters Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Pat Dowell (3rd) after the Chicago City Council approved an honorary street sign designation for Oscar Lopez Rivera during a meeting on Wednesday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

On behalf of those and myself who find naming a street honoring Oscar Lopez Rivera appalling; we are truly sorry, Mr. Connor, and to all those who have been hurt with those radical and extremist ideas. As a Puerto Rican female, I am so ashamed that Oscar Lopez, leader of the FALN, and a convicted terrorist, will be getting a street sign honoring him.

I’m assuming Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) couldn’t find anyone who truly deserved this honor. I am speechless. Shame on you Ald. Maldonado! Shame on all of you who supported this thoughtless designation!

Janette Lopez, Belmont-Cragin

A winner

For maybe the first time in history, the Chicago City Council has come up with a winner, which deserves to be statewide. No person may have a street named in his honor until deceased, including former President Barack Obama.



Kurt Mathes, Gardner

National narrative

Has controlling the national narrative trumped democratic principle? Liberal student protests recently forced cancellation of a campus speech by far-right Milo Yiannopoulos. Conservatives condemned this, asserting it trampled free speech rights. Arguably they were right: Listen first, then criticize. That’s the American way, enshrined in the First Amendment.

But now, even right-wingers have turned on him: This week, he was forced out of his job at Breitbart News; publisher Simon & Schuster canceled their book deal with him; and his upcoming speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference was canceled, all for what, this week, the right deemed unacceptable speech.

Have litmus tests muzzled free speech? Though Yiannopoulos claims his latest remarks were misinterpreted, it is ironic that his own words have made him an outcast across the political spectrum.

But even if both sides are right in abhorring him, for respective reasons, aren’t we risking sacrificing hallowed principle to partisan politics? How long ago was it that our courts ruled that even skin-heads wearing Nazi uniforms espousing anti-Semitism were entitled to speak in Skokie, then a heavily Jewish community?

Ted Z. Manuel, Hyde Park

Plant trees

Chicago and suburban elected officials should always be encouraged to plant trees. Trees beneficially reduce global warming, air pollution, soil erosion and human stress and violence. Wondrous trees also increase oxygen levels in addition to providing habitats for many bird species, bees, squirrels and possums. Trees improve property values and they aesthetically beautify homes and neighborhoods. Planting trees is a very good ecological deed for the betterment of all.

Brien Comerford, Glenview