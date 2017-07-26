LETTERS: Viewing health care from a hole in the ground

On my way to work, I stepped into a hole right at the corner of Jefferson and Adams streets and sprained my ankle. One of my first thoughts was, “At least I have decent health insurance.” I stood there for a while to gauge the seriousness of the injury and, thankfully, I could walk on it. I called the city to let them know about the hole, and the guy managing the bagel shop nearby provided me with a yellow bucket to cover it temporarily.

I’m not worried about the hole. I have confidence that my local government will repair crumbling urban infrastructure in due time. What I fear is the tidal wave of damage the GOP has planned for our social safety net. Their current target is health care. While I was falling in sidewalk holes, Sen. John McCain was traveling back to D.C., taking a brief leave from his top-notch cancer treatment to deliver his crucial vote on whether or not health care will be truly accessible to all Americans.

The irony is thick. Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams believed that a government’s purpose was to provide equal footing to all citizens, so they may achieve greatness. These men believed that without health, there is no happiness. By that logic, they naturally concluded government-run health care (better known nowadays as single-payer or “Medicare for all”), is essential to the prosperity of the nation. From where I stand in my hole at Jefferson and Adams, it looks like we have turned away from our founders’ intentions for this country. Justice for all equals Medicare for all.

Anna Carvlin, Blue Island

Illinois budget problem is actually a race problem

The depths to which our state government has sunk can be seen in the very fact that “special sessions” have to be called for something that should be as natural as the air that we breathe. Money is available for Chicago Public Schools and the children of this city but it is far too important that our billionaire governor, his corporate charter school funders and downstate politicians can play politics with young lives.

Edward Juillard, Morgan Park

Rauner leaning right couldn’t be more wrong

From day one in office, Gov. Bruce Rauner has operated under his Wreck Illinois agenda — he will not succeed. Illinois has been and will continue to be a Union state, unions have helped create and sustain the middle-class. Rauner has operated in a state of political dysfunction — his intent has been to bankrupt Illinois and our only hope is voters will stand up and take a stand against his ideology. Gov Rauner’s obstinacy of pitting Chicago against rest of Illinois has gone on long enough. We need to end the decades of unconscionable funding inequities when it comes to Chicago Public Schools. When one looks at his staffing choices, it easily makes it clear where he is heading — too far right!

Ann Gutierrez, Tinley Park