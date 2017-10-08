LETTERS: Where’s economic benefit of proposed golf course?

I am concerned that the economic benefits for the proposed Tiger Woods golf course are miniscule. The two current golf courses already have a large group of employees and I doubt that many more will be employed after the renovation. The claim that caddies will find employment is questionable as most golfers currently utilize golf carts and professional golfers employ their own personal caddies. The only area that I see job expansion would be in the security field as personnel will be required to patrol the fence lines that will be installed to keep the public out.

As for economic benefits to the surrounding community, I have doubts. The clubhouse appears to be located in the middle of Jackson Park, and I doubt that anyone will travel to 71st Street or Stony Island Avenue to patronize the local businesses. I would hope that an independent economist reviews the claims of those pushing for the renovated golf course and provide the community with an honest estimate.

Michael Hoke, Hyde Park

Keep exceptions to Welcoming City ordinance

Usually, I’m not a big fan of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, but I can certainly understand his take on certain exceptions to Chicago’s “Welcoming City” ordinance. Mark Brown has reported that immigration activists are saying the mayor is balking at advancing the repeal of four exceptions to the ordinance that bars Chicago Police from cooperating with federal immigration agents (“Rahm didn’t go to the mat to make Chicago welcoming city” — Aug. 8). The four exceptions are for persons with outstanding criminal warrants, prior felony convictions, pending felony prosecutions or those listed in the city’s gang database. With all the current violence in Chicago, why would the city want to shelter and “welcome” these questionable people?

Christine Craven, Evergreen Park