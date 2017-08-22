LETTERS: Why do Navy ships keep colliding?

The USS John S. McCain is seen docked at Changi naval base after its accident on Monday in Singapore. | Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Recently, two United States Navy ships collided with foreign commercial ships in the waters near Japan. One ship was said to be on autopilot, and the command crew of the other ship were relieved of their responsibilities.

Even my car has a beeper if I get too close to another object. Navy vessels cost hundreds of millions of dollars and have crews of hundreds. Don’t they have “fail safe” equipment to sound a loud horn, flash lights or otherwise warn of a pending collision?

A conspiracy theorist might suggest that these collisions were intentional. Could there be jamming equipment on the cargo ships, willing to sacrifice their own equipment and personnel to make the U. S. look bad? Only knowledge of all the facts can tell us what happened and how incidents like these can be prevented in the future. There is too much at stake to do less.

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

Ignore the detractors, Jerry Lewis

The worst part of dying, especially if you are a celebrity, is that the survivors are free to express their worst remembrances of your imperfect existence.

Take Jerry Lewis, please. Most of the world knew him as a rather mediocre comedian, a versatile filmmaker and a great humanitarian. He raise millions and millions of dollars for charity. But now he also is being remembered as a surly, pompous individual who was prone to over estimating his own talents while diminishing the work of fellow entertainers.

And while Mr. Lewis’ fund-raising efforts will never be forgotten, it’s little wonder that he was diminished in this age of political correctness with his reference to physically handicapped children as “God’s goofs.” He surely had his dark side, as do we all. But his worst flaw was not outliving all of his detractors.

Bob Ory, Elgin

The wonder of the eclipse

It was so wonderful to sit back and enjoy the solar eclipse. To think that nature conspired for years to make this happen, and at exactly at the time predicted. Stepping back to watch the eclipse rather than listening to or reading about the toxic politics of the time was such a breather for all.

The eclipse reminded us that there is much to enjoy and be in awe of from the natural world. It always does what it is supposed to do with no prompting from man.

The television coverage by WGN’s Tom Skilling was especially touching. He reported from downstate Carbondale to an excited and cheering crowd, all in solidarity, wearing their special solar eclipse glasses. It was quite an emotionally compelling broadcast. Skilling actually cried on camera and apologized for being touched emotionally. It was clear that Skilling loves the workings of nature, a wondrous gift from God.

Now, if we all could on a daily basis at least look up at the sky and see the painting masterpiece therein, one that changes to another masterpiece from day to day, and thank God for the gift of each other, our animals, trees, rivers, mountains, valleys and planes, and make sure to respect and preserve them for posterity and the survival of this life sustaining planet.

Marie E. Roman, Tinley Park