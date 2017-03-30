Mayor’s message to rise above hate resonates

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, shown here speaking at a City Council meeting this week, wrote in an opinion piece for the Sun-Times: "I know what defines the city of Chicago and the United States today is not the acts of hatred by a few, but the acts of love and generosity by the many." | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

What a wonderful piece written by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (“Speak out against the hatred and ugliness whirling around us” — March 28). I do not live in the city now but did for a lot of years and met him when he was working for President Clinton on three different occasions where he posed for pictures with us. I hope people will think about what he wrote and diligently work to let the hatred go. Breaks my heart with this new surge of prejudice and bigotry.

Virginia Dare McGraw, Naperville

Mayor wrong on sanctuary status

Rahm Emanuel will be in jeopardy of not being re-elected based on endorsing and promoting Chicago as a sanctuary city. I speak for myself (a business owner) and many others who do not subscribe to his liberal ideology and overall socialistic philosophy. Government is supposed to be “for the people,” not his grandstanding political agenda.

Having great company like New York and San Francisco, also run by liberal mayors, should speak to all law-abiding citizens who believe the mayors are out of touch with the majority of their constituents. Rahm Emanuel doesn’t speak for me or other business owners who oppose him. The last election cycle should prove to him he is in the minority and could join Clinton in the unemployment line.

R.D. Olson, River North

Trump’s bromance with Putin

Can anyone (no, not Trump) see why Putin “likes” him? Obviously, if Trump is flattered, as would anyone with the psychological sophistication of a narcissistic, attention-starved 5-year-old, then Russia can manipulate him and the U.S. to their advantage, and more easily have their way on the world stage. You don’t hear any news analysts speaking about this painfully obvious reality. Trump, of course, does not have the adult sophistication, let alone psychological understanding, to realize this glaring personal deficiency.

Robert Neufeld, Northfield

Trump opens door for China

Trump and most of his billionaire cabinet secretaries believe climate change is a hoax and that human activity (pollution) has minimal impact. Scientific evidence is “fake news” and we should dig and drill our way to more jobs to make America great again. Trump’s rollback of Obama’s policies will transfer leadership to protecting the world’s climate to China. And, along with it, all the jobs that go with growing the energy economy (instead of a few jobs in coal mines). This is just the latest example of Trump’s incompetence and desire to help his billionaire friends in the fossil fuel industry. Never mind that it takes our nation in the wrong direction.

Tom Minnerick, Elgin