Millions of Americans stand with Planned Parenthood

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) waves after speaking during a rally opposing attempts to defund Planned Parenthood on March 29, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Last week, I marched in Chicago with Planned Parenthood, joining hundreds of others who want common sense and compassionate health care in our state. I stand with Planned Parenthood because I am on the side of those who wish to create and support an American society in which decency and truth both guide our civic actions and measure the merit of the laws we enact.

Planned Parenthood serves a critical role in Illinois’ communities. An attack on Planned Parenthood is an attack on the preventative care millions of patients receive at their health centers each year.

Less than two weeks ago, Republican “leadership” in Washington tried to jam through a bill designed to threaten maternity care and family planning. They hoped to cut off millions of people in the U.S. from their health insurance and end access to Planned Parenthood. But women and men across the country sent a clear message: “No! We oppose elected officials attacking Planned Parenthood.”

Women make up over half the population of the U.S., but this is not just a women’s issue. Attacking the ability to access necessary, quality, and affordable health care defies common sense.

Politicians are unlikely to stop their efforts to undermine health services. But neither I, nor others who marched, are alone. Seventy-five percent of Americans support Planned Parenthood.

One thing is clear: the eloquent voices of millions across this country are loud enough to drown out the few individuals who seek to harm us all by imposing ill-conceived health policies on the people.

Ellen J. Benjamin, Lakeview

We will pay price for bad environmental policies

Whether or not you believe that people cause global warming, doing what we can to ameliorate the situation certainly would seem to be the logical move. Instead, to judge by recent environmental proposals in Washington, we are disregarding scientific evidence in favor of possible short-term gains. No amount of profit or a minimal employment increase is worth the damage to the environment. Children, grandchildren and creatures worldwide will pay a terrible price for our short-sightedness.

Don Cook, Skokie

Kids are living in war zones

The Trauma-Informed Care for Children and Families Act, being promoted by Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Danny Davis, is a smart and compassionate piece of legislation. Losing family, friends and neighbors to gunfire should never be the accepted norm. The traumatic effect of living in a war-zone is nothing less than terror. If children need help, we need to help. It’s what civilized people do. For a child, living to see tomorrow should be a given. Survival should not be a daily goal.

Tony Galati, Lemont