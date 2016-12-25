Monday Letters: Save the Affordable Care Act

Congress is primed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The Affordable Care Act must not get repealed.

Since the ACA’s implementation in 2013, nearly 30 million Americans have been able to buy health insurance without breaking the bank. This has resulted in a 12 percent decrease in uninsured adults. Recently, the Congressional Budget Office said Obamacare itself will cost 20 percent less than projected.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

What makes the law a national treasure is the mandatory acceptance of prospective clients with pre-existing conditions. Some people may suffer from certain illnesses or handicaps, yet insurance providers cannot increase their rates, nor can they deny health care coverage. This piece of the law actually appeals to morality, which is why it must be preserved for the good of the country.

The Affordable Care Act defends our rights to a health care plan that works for us. Lawmakers should make an effort to understand the uplifting impact this law has had on everyday working class families. Simply put, this law is one that finally favors and aids the common U.S. citizen. Boastful government representatives need to put political differences aside, and work together to save a much-appreciated law.

Jon Zaghloul, Tinley Park

Hypocritical



So poor Michelle Obama is aghast at The Donald’s locker room talk. Her poor daughters had to hear the vilest of words spewed from the heathen’s mouth. As a parent she, she was horrified that her daughters and her female staff were subjected to such oration. If only she could shield them from people like that, and introduce fine upstanding role models. Of course this is after she and Barack invited Jay Z to the White House. Ever read his lyrics, Michelle? What a hypocrite.

Mike Tabor, Orland Park

Lack of action

I am disturbed about the lack of direction and action the mayor and City Council have taken about the economy, housing and violence in Chicago. Mayor Emanuel and the City Council have represented the wealthy and gentrified neighborhoods very well. However, the middle class, working class and those of us living in poverty have been ignored.

I know the mayor and many aldermen are living in the rarefied world of power, high finance and secure jobs with generous benefits and retirement packages. Too of them have no clue as to the hardship and violence the majority of Chicago citizens must contend with. Women with children are working two or more jobs at minimum wage with no benefits or retirement package; and still they are begrudged these meager crumbs. Idle men with no jobs or hope of a job are living on the streets , under bridges and viaducts. Now the Mayor and City Council are begrudging them shelter during these frigid weather months. Democracy’s foundation is Equality before the Law and a chance for upward mobility. Mayor Emanuel and the City Council have denied them that opportunity too. As I see it, all of them have become so used to privilege, equality feels like oppression. I am sickened by their corruption and failure. None of them are above the law. They have become gluttons where enough is never enough. Many years ago, Tip O’Neil said, “All politics is local.”

Well I hope the mayor and most of the aldermen are challenged come the next election.



Carolynn Ediger, Edgewater

Embedded corruption



The USA Today Wednesday article carried by the Sun-Times should awaken every taxpaying citizen to the embedded corruption that systematically rewards unethical and immoral weapons dealers at the expense of the poor and the hungry. The world’s largest weapons dealer, Lockheed Martin, has been cited by the Justice Department for illegally lobbying for a no-bid contract. Lockheed Martin and the other major weapons dealers are headquartered in the U.S., outsource their labor, and by the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians around the world reap profits beyond the dreams of avarice while the people at the Food Pantry at Holy Family Parish where I work are desperately in need of the food we provide them. How could anyone consider this a ” Christian” nation?

Ed Juillard, Morgan Park