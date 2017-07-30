LETTERS: Sen. John McCain is a true American hero

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) gives a thumbs up to well wishers as he gets into his car at the US Capitol July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

I’m a Democrat. Always have been. Over the years, I often found myself at odds with Sen. John McCain, but I always respected him. One can only imagine what it was like to be a prisoner in the jungles of Vietnam. He refused to leave before his fellow soldiers when he was offered the opportunity. That’s a hero.

Last week, McCain was a hero once again. Just days after learning he has very aggressive brain cancer, McCain returned to Washington to cast the tie-breaking vote to defeat the so-called “Skinny Repeal” bill. His moving speech on the floor of the Senate a few days earlier, calling for cooperation between the parties, foretold what was in his brave heart. No one could question the heroism he displayed in Vietnam. Unfortunately, some may question his heroism the night because he voted his heart as opposed to voting his party. Some have even called it a betrayal.

It was not a betrayal. It was compassion.

Senator McCain, your vote changed the lives of millions of Americans who feared what would become of their health insurance if the Republicans succeeded. It will be remembered and honored for many years to come, just as you, a true American hero, will be. Thank you and Godspeed.

Michael F. DeSantiago, Niles

The ‘Terminator’ party ‘can’t be reasoned with’

One of the more famous lines of dialog from James Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi classic “The Terminator” is the following:

“Listen, and understand. That Terminator is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.”

I would use these same words to describe the Republican Party’s efforts to kill the American healthcare system and the Affordable Care Act.

Don Anderson, Oak Park