Monday Letters: Trump evokes Alice in Wonderland

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s outrageous rhetoric kept heads spinning. Now, as president, it only has gotten worse, with mis-ordered priorities and zealous intent to destroy everything workable put in place by previous administrations. One of the first: Building a wall along the Mexican border. The estimated price tag: $12 billion dollars.

Imagine what the same $12 billion could do to rescue the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. What say you, Republicans?

And imagine that it succeeds in barring workers from entering the U.S. If he also expels all undocumented Mexican workers already here, who’ll pick the produce, dress our poultry and keep the hotels humming? If Trump’s job-hungry followers want work, will they fill the void? Not according to their past lack of interest.

Already in D.C. our top seven foreign service executives have resigned. After the fact, Trump disingenuously claims he fired them. Also in question: NATO.

With such deliberate tumult, how long can the center hold? He seems bent on unraveling our government and our ability to be of relevance in the world.

One is reminded of the Mad Queen in “Alice In Wonderland,” who famously declared her every unmoored fantasy to be valid and real, and a beheading to any dissenter.

What hath our democratic process wrought?

Ted Z. Manuel, Hyde Park

Stem the drug flow



I don’t understand the leaders of Chicago’s reluctance to accept assistance from President-Donald Trump dealing with the high-crime rate. For them to say all they need are jobs and training and the crime will disappear is ridiculous. In most instances, the crimes are drug-related. Take away the drugs, and the crime will dissipate by a large degree. The gang bangers are not looking for $8.25/hr. jobs when they can earn thousands in a day dealing drugs — get real! What we need is a way to stem the drug flow — how is it getting here — who are the dealers?

Judith Reed, Mount Prospect

Improve Metra Electric



I am writing in response to the Jan. 8, article “Emanuel announces Green Line station fixes, home rehab projects.” Another transit project that the mayor should prioritize is improving service on the Metra Electric, which serves the South Side and southern suburbs. These trains run too infrequently — a rider can wait up to an hour and a half for a train. Metra Electric riders should be able to use the Ventra card, and they should receive discounted transfers from CTA buses. Running the Metra Electric trains every 10 to 15 minutes would give South Siders much better access to jobs in other parts of the city. It would also improve air quality, as studies show that electric trains emit less carbon than cars or buses. In the long run, Chicago needs seamless public transportation, with a fully integrated CTA, Metra and Pace. That was supposed to happen with the RTA — but it hasn’t.

Christopher Johnson, Highland Park