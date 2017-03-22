Neighborhood centers a key to ending city violence

Former U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon, in a letter he released after stepping down from his post, noted that brick-and-mortar community centers can be part of the solution to Chicago's high crime rate. / Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

I applaud former U.S. Attorney Zach Fardon for his ideas to make Chicago a “better place” with respect to violence. And I am especially supportive of his notion that creating new youth pathway centers deserves to be a vital part of the mix. The Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives and our partner Roseland Youth Center have been working to raise funding to jumpstart construction of such a center on the far south side. The benefits from having a safe, supportive alternative to the streets to acquiring new skills and experiences necessary for new opportunities can only accelerate the renewal Pullman is experiencing.

We view community centers as essential building blocks for neighborhood renewal. They attract people to the community and serve as valuable economic development tools. Investment in these centers and the additional opportunities they spark have been instrumental in reducing crime and reversing population flight. But actually building these centers requires more than bricks and mortar; it depends on strong public/private partnerships between the neighborhood and community developers. And if I could add one thing to Mr. Fardon’s open letter, it would be that. It’s only when communities get actively involved and invest in their future that “afflicted neighborhoods” can start on the road to good health.

David Doig

President, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives

Chicago

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Voter ID makes perfect sense

There is absolutely no excuse for not requiring identification when a person goes to the polls to vote. The argument that this is discriminatory has no merit. People need to show an ID for anything but the kitchen sink. Voter fraud is alive and well in this country, given the numerous reports of people being charged for voter fraud. It appears the Democratic Party is most vehemently opposed to Voter ID. But I’ve been to polling places where no one was asked for any kind of ID. I asked the polling official if they wanted to see my ID, and the official told me it was not necessary. You guessed it: an avenue for voter fraud.

Dan Bartoszewski, Irving Park