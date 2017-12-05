No honor in gang life

Mary Mitchell’s column was the most direct and truthful article that I have ever read about violence in Chicago (Ald. Ray Lopez’s candor about gang violence sets powerful example — May 11). She couldn’t have said it any better. She writes, “Yes, all lives matter. But all deaths are not honorable.” I agree. It’s difficult for me to feel compassion for those who choose the thug life. They know what comes with the turf. But a young man like Blair Holt (killed while trying to shield a friend from gunfire) was not suppose to die that way. Also, kudos to rookie Ald. Lopez, who has shown more courage than those in office for decades.

Janette Lopez, Belmont-Cragin

Reminder for Trump

Would someone please inform that man in the White House that he is not the CEO of the United States? He is the president and hence a public servant. He is a servant of the people. He is also a servant of the press. I pray he is not a servant of Vladimir Putin.

Martin Nicholson, Niles

Deputy gov a waste of money

Besides not submitting a balanced budget in more than two years, why did the governor invent a deputy governor position for Leslie Munger? We don’t need a lieutenant governor, let alone a deputy governor. Seems like another waste of tax dollars.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park

Roskam picks party over people