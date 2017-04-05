Obama Library will ruin beauty of Wooded Island

When I saw the conceptual drawings of the Obama Presidential Library in Thursday’s edition, I swooned (“Obamas unveil presidential center design — May 4). What a monstrosity! When I saw where it is to be placed, I knew that the beauty and serenity of Wooded Island would be lost. When I read Lynn Sweet’s column, I agreed with her take on this project: Obamaland (“A first glimpse of Obamaland” — May 4)! What is overlooked here, however, is the greater issue, regarding the turning over of public land to private concerns.

I have on my cell phone about a half dozen pictures of the pagoda at the Osaka Japanese Garden on Wooded Island, images taken a few years back and at different times and seasons. I often use them as my phone’s wallpaper. Now I’ll look at them as a way to remind myself on how it used to be.

John Vukmirovich, Lemont

Get rid of Thompson Center

The State of Illinois Building is a blight on the skyline of Chicago (Emanuel puts brakes on Rauner plan to sell Thompson Center — May 3). It needs to be removed. That Mayor Rahm Emanuel does not want to stick Chicago taxpayers with the cost of rebuilding the Lake Street Station is disingenuous. Has Emanuel forgotten about the millions squandered by former Mayor Richard M. Daley on the incomplete and unused high-speed subway station beneath the Block 37 building? This is Chicago politics at its worst and is a blatant waste of taxpayer money. Emanuel is grasping at straws and looking for handout. It only exacerbates the burden on the taxpaying citizens of Illinois.

Mike Koskiewicz, Portage Park

Steep price for GOP health care

If the health care bill passes in it’s present state, and GOP constituents who lose or can’t afford their health insurance are paying attention, Republican senators counting on their votes will be blown out of the water in November 2018 (House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law — May 4). I’m thinking voters will be paying attention.

Tony Galati, Lemont