Opinion Forgotten O’Hare workers deserve a better deal

Protesters gather at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as part of a nationwide protest for a $15 per hour minimum wage. Fast-food restaurant and airport workers, as well as home and child-care workers rallied in cities including Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York on Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

O’Hare International Airport is a critical economic engine of the Chicago region, a hub of international commerce, and our city’s gateway to the world.

None of this would be possible, however, without O’Hare’s nearly 40,000 dedicated and hardworking employees, who made it possible for the airport to service almost 77 million passengers last year, generating tens of billions of dollars in economic activity for the region. But as we reap the benefits of a safe, secure and efficient O’Hare, thousands of forgotten airport workers still struggle to make ends meet and support their families.

OPINION

Earlier this year, after being forced to accept unfair wages under unacceptable working conditions, hundreds of cabin cleaners, baggage handlers, janitors, wheelchair attendants and security officers joined together to make their voices — and their demands — heard.

On Nov. 29, O’Hare service workers, joined by more than 1,000 Service Employees International Union Local 1 and community allies, went on a one-day strike. Their demands were simple and reasonable — provide workers with a livable wage of $15 an hour and allow service workers, who are currently employed through subcontractors hired by the airlines, the right to unionize.

They are the lifeblood of O’Hare, keeping the airport running day in and day out. They are not asking for special treatment, only for respect and decency in their line of work.

Most of these service workers earn less than $22,000 a year, which is barely above the federal poverty rate for a family of three. And, according to the Economic Policy Institute, for a single person to afford a modest yet adequate standard of living in the Chicago region, he or she would need to earn at least $31,000. No hardworking American should have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table. A wage increase would also be good for business, as research has indicated that increases in the minimum wage boost worker productivity and reduce turnover.

As pay disparity and income inequality widen throughout the country, the gap is particularly glaring at our airports. Recently, unionized pilots negotiated a contract that will offer significant pay increases, while non-unionized service workers at O’Hare have cited cases of wage violations and failures by their subcontracted employers to pay what they are legally owed. Unions have long been the foundation of our middle class and helped create the most competitive workforce in the world. We should do everything we can to empower airport service workers and strengthen their ability to negotiate stronger contracts and defend their labor rights, as is already the case for most pilots.

Furthermore, no employee should have to go to work without the proper training and equipment needed to safely and efficiently do their job. The safety and security of all workers must be a top priority at O’Hare, and more must be done to hold subcontractors accountable for the well-being of their employees. For example, there is no reason a cabin cleaner should be forced to clean up bodily fluids found on a plane without the proper sanitation supplies. Nor should wheelchair attendants be tasked with the crucial responsibility of transporting passengers with disabilities without appropriate instruction.

We have overlooked the forgotten working men and women of O’Hare. The current modernization and expansion of the airport will never truly be complete if the very people who keep it functioning are left behind. As proud Americans and Chicagoans, we must stand up for the employees of O’Hare — the working people of our great city — and demand that they are given the right to organize, a working environment that puts a priority on preparedness and respect, and a livable wage that they have earned.

Mike Quigley, a Democrat from Chicago, represents Illinois’ Fifth Congressional District.

Follow the Editorial Board on Twitter: Follow @csteditorials

Tweets by @CSTeditorials

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com