Pass a state budget for the sake of kids and public safety

Illinois is paying a high price for the governor and Legislature's failure to pass a state budget, writes Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. | Associated Press

The truths in your recent editorial in which you demand a budget for Illinois are undeniable. It’s clear, any political points being scored pale in importance to the palpable damage being done to our state due to the lack of a budget.

The effects are being keenly felt by families and service providers in Cook County and beyond. I know first-hand that law enforcement agencies throughout the state have been negatively affected. With funding for research-based crime-prevention programs currently being left to wither on the vine, the blow to public safety will be felt for years to come.

As a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois, I have spent years pointing out the value of proven strategies for reducing crime and violence: early education, quality child care, Teen REACH after-school programs, home visiting programs for at-risk infants and toddlers and initiatives aimed at preventing youth recidivism.

Let me offer a snapshot of the damage being felt by the budget impasse. After reversing years of cuts, many preschool programs are now unsure they can open this fall. Across the state, tens of thousands fewer children are receiving affordable child care. Catholic Charities of Chicago reports they have had to close an early childhood center. Providers, unpaid by the state, are cutting and curtailing essential services. That’s just a snapshot of the crisis; the big picture is that denying services to at-risk kids will leave them less safe today – and more likely to commit crimes in the future.

Law enforcement officers know that in order to protect the public, they must act with both compassion and decisiveness. Those are exactly the qualities we need now from our leaders in Springfield. Our children, and public safety, depend on it.

Tom Dart, Sheriff of Cook County

Making money off war on drugs

In addition to arguments Phil Kadner cited in his Wednesday column, most or all of which I agree, I also see a lot of this:

If you follow the money, there are two streams. There is the drug money stream. We hear about that all the time. Our nation’s “war on drugs” doesn’t provide an alternative to producing and selling drugs that provides that kind of income.

There is also the war-on-drugs money stream: The police forces. The suppliers to police forces. The prisons. The suppliers to prisons. The builders of prisons. The attorneys. The schools that teach law enforcement. The private security firms and quasi-police forces.

The war on drugs does provide the money for all that. And it is a lot of money.

America needs to do a complete 180-degree turn on how it deals with drugs, or the murders will continue, the convictions will continue and rise, and the prisons will expand.

And all because people like to make money.

It’s like Prohibition without the constitutional amendment.

Jim O’Donnell , Lake View