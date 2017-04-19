Rauner should reconsider his position on abortion bill

The Sun-Times story “Gov. Rauner plans to veto abortion-protection, ‘trigger’ bill” [April 14] is shocking news to many Illinoisans, myself included. Gov. Bruce Rauner has said time and again that he supports a woman’s right to make her own decisions about abortion, but those decisions are meaningless if a woman can’t afford the care she needs.

Because the governor mentioned public opinion, he may be interested in a poll from Hart Research Associates that shows 86 percent of voters nationwide agree “however we feel about abortion, politicians should not be allowed to deny a woman’s health coverage because she is poor.”

If Rauner is truly “committed to protecting women’s reproductive rights,” I hope he’ll reconsider his position. As a person of faith, I believe women in our state should be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect — and that means ending bans on insurance coverage for abortion.

Rev. Larry Greenfield, co-founder and chair,

The Religious Institute

Shame, shame

On April 13, reading Robert Reich’s column, I had tears in my eyes. Reich listed 13 promises President Donald Trump made to his voters, promises that have failed.

Shame on him, shame, shame and more shame. He fooled American voters. I know many friends and family who voted for him.

Angeline Wrobel, Westmont

What we deserve?



The old saying was “You get the government you deserve.” So now we see a president who promises to release his tax returns, as have all other chief executives for the last 40 years, but he doesn’t. And he does not put his widespread holdings in a blind trust, as other presidents did, but they are to be “managed by his sons.” And who employs his daughter and son-in-law to serve the best interests of the nation. Evidently no other highly qualified individuals available. And on and on.

I am asking all right-thinking Americans, ”Is this the government we deserve?”

James Byrne, Palos Heights

More Groundhog Days



I feel like every morning is like the movie Groundhog Day when I have my Sun-Times and coffee. Rod Blagojevich begging to get out of jail. Jesse Jackson Jr.’s public divorce. CPS at war with CTU, which is at war with Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Chicago paying out money to victims of police abuse. Multiple handgun murders. Aldermen accused of being unethical. Millions of wasted dollars being dumped into a governor’s race two years away. Oh yeah, and no budget in site for the worst-run state in the country. Sigh, at least the sports section offers up a little variety now and then.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake

Drab lights

While it is commendable the City of Chicago is pushing ahead with its plan to replace its streetlights with energy efficient 4,000-Kelvin LEDs, perhaps citizens should be concerned that the decision to select the bulb, which emits a cool bluish light, will adversely impact the look of the city.

It will be dark and dreary. Using a LED bulb rated at 2500 Kelvin, which is just as efficient, effective and available, will provide a much warmer, and less depressing, illumination.

Ted Machnik, Skokie