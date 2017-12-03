Republican health care bill reveals incompetence

For more than five years Republicans screamed “repeal and replace.” Yet, when they achieved control of both chambers of Congress and the White House they had not replacement ready at all to replace President Obama’s Affordable Care Act. This is not only incompetence; it is political malpractice. Now they are doing everything they can to ram though a poorly crafted piece of legislation before the American public wakes up to how the Republican House and Speaker Paul Ryan are even more inadequate than their hasty, cobbled together, bill is.

All of this proves again the truth of conservative columnist P.J. O’Rourke’s quip: “The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then they get elected and prove it.”

Walter R. Kowalczyk, Jefferson Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Charen right about celebrity worship

As often as I’ve written to complain about Mona Charen’s columns, it’s only fair that I write when I agree with her. Friday’s column about O.J. and celebrity worship is spot-on, and especially relevant today, when you consider the celebrity that became our president.

Tony Galati, Lemont