S.E. Cupp: Democrats, please control yourselves

Demonstrators chant during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at Bayfront Park in Miami last Friday. | Al Diaz/Miami Herald, distributed by the Associated Press

This Friday and Saturday will not only see the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. It will also mark the culmination of more than two months of total liberal meltdown since he was elected in November.

If Democrats want to project strength and confidence in their ability to survive in the era of Trump — and one day defeat him — they have a long recovery ahead.

In the hours and days following Trump’s toppling of Hillary Clinton, liberals around the country collapsed into seizing, heaving piles of inconsolable apoplexy. And it’s led to some truly tragic, and embarrassing, behavior among some.

There was that meme equating the day after Election Day — 11/9 — to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which is all kinds of crazy and terrible and wrong.

There have been many maudlin, self-righteous videos by Hollywood celebrities — and Moby — imploring fans to do something, or something, to stop Trump. After he was elected.

There were the liberal CEOs who threatened to fire their own employees if they’d supported Donald Trump. One cybersecurity CEO even threatened on Facebook to assassinate Trump! (He has since resigned.)

When People magazine put the president-elect on their cover — because, presumably, as people go he’s a pretty important one now — Hollywood’s outrage could not be contained. Some took to Twitter to declare a boycott on the mag and insist other stars refuse interviews in protest.

But I just read all about Reese Witherspoon’s family Christmas in Tennessee and how Oprah Winfrey lost 42 pounds (!) in People, so it doesn’t seem to have taken effect.

Nonetheless, Hollywood elites like Judd Apatow were not having it. “F— @People magazine. How disgusting. Selling their soul. Soon the happy Donald cover. Sell those mags! F— your employees,” he tweeted, calmly.

Then there are the liberals who are afraid of catching Trump cooties: designers refusing to dress Melania Trump; music acts refusing to play at Trump’s inauguration; artists angry that Ivanka Trump bought their work.

“Underneath a photo of Trump posing in front of a painting by Da Corte, the artist wrote: ‘Dear @IvankaTrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,’ ” according to Bloomberg.

Even the left’s self-appointed arbiter of all things rational, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, was moved to conspiracy theories, irrational anger — and a rare typo! He tweeted, “The big problem, for me at least, it (sic) how to keep the rage on a simmer, rather than boiling over. The path to justice will be long.”

And not even time, the holidays, awards season and a recent playoffs defeat of the Dallas Cowboys seem to have been able to ease the pain of liberal America which, apparently, never contemplated losing an election ever again.

The meltdown comes to a crescendo on Friday, when more than 60 Democrats in Congress will boycott Trump’s inauguration, and on Saturday when millions are expected to gather at a Women’s March on Washington.

Snit fits about every little thing are not an effective way to oppose a president’s agenda.

Party leaders and activists don’t look defiant, resolved and unified; they look alarmingly insecure, weak and spastic.

In the immortal words of America’s poet — Miranda Lambert — “Run an’ hide your crazy and start acting like a lady.”

In the months and years following Barack Obama’s election in 2008, many Republicans were angry, sore losers, too. They kicked and screamed their way through his first term — and while they were successful in winning the House back, all they got for it in 2012 was a lousy Yes We Can T-shirt.

I didn’t vote for Trump either. And I’m not minimizing the concern over his policies, though, to be fair, he hasn’t implemented any yet. But if we want to get through this, and maybe get a Democrat or another Republican elected in four years, we need to pick ourselves up, put our heads down, and go to work.

