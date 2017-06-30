Sen. Raoul: Radogno brought humanity to budget debate

Illinois Senate Leader Christine Radogno’s departure is a huge loss, not just to Republicans, but to all of us in Springfield who believe we can and should negotiate in good faith and try to reach a compromise. Earlier this year, Radogno demonstrated courage by partnering with Senate President John Cullerton to try to negotiate the bipartisan compromise package that became known as the grand bargain, an attempt to break the impasse that has left us with $15 billion in unpaid bills.

During negotiations on the grand bargain, Radogno visited me in my office and expressed a real desire to reach compromise. What she shared with me demonstrated her genuine sensitivity to those who are harmed when we do nothing.

Radogno’s previous work as a social worker and background in human services gave her a unique perspective on the budget crisis and its impact on Illinois’ most vulnerable citizens. This week, she once again demonstrated her leadership and courage by rejecting the governor’s suggestion that Republican leaders boycott meetings between the leadership of both parties and Houses. It was her insistence on putting taxpayers first and attending meetings that led to productive conversation between the leaders.

There is an untold story in politics about lawmakers like Radogno. She has made personal sacrifice — spending time away from her home and her family — to lend herself to leadership and try to make the state a better place. She has earned the right to leave on her own terms and can hold her head high as she goes. Radogno dealt with colleagues on both sides of the aisle, not just as fellow legislators, but as friends. It is this kind of relationship that is necessary to get out of this impasse. She is a class act, and she will be sorely missed.

Sen. Kwame Raoul, Chicago

Critics shouldn’t check their emotions at the door

I am writing to express my support for your stance in backing Hedy Weiss amid the controversy surrounding her recent review of “Pass Over.” I haven’t seen the play, but I have read Hedy’s review. Overall, it’s very positive. She took issue with what she deemed as the simplistic generalization that all white police are prejudiced. It is the right of a playwright and theater company to present their view of reality with a provocative performance. But if your show is provocative, don’t be surprised if it provokes. Like any other theatergoer, critics should not be expected to check their emotions at the door when they enter the theater. Their job is to offer an enlightened, honest opinion. That’s why we read their reviews.

Tom Ray, Park Ridge